Radiotheranostics Market worth $3.86 Bn by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global radiotheranostics market size valued at US$ 1.55 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 3.86 billion in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 10.90% during the period of 2020-2030.

The prominent players involved in the Radiotheranostics market are TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., Curium SAS, Affibody Medical AB, GE Healthcare Inc., MIM Software Inc., Bayer AG, Radiopharm Theranostics, Lantheus Medical, Imaging, Inc., Novartis AG, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ipsen S.A., Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM), Nordic Nanovector ASA, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., Sofie Biosciences, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Sirtex Medical Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nihon Medi-Physics, ITM Isotopen Technologien München AG, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Telix Pharmaceuticals, TRIMT GmbH, Theragnostics Ltd., NuView Life Sciences, Jubilant Pharma Limited, and Clarity Pharmaceuticals.

The market is being stimulated by the expanding use of radiotheranostics in cancer diagnosis and management. Additionally, recent research and developments in the field of radiotheranostics are having a positive impact on market growth. For example, there have been significant outcomes in radiotheranostics for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. Radiotheranostics also have improved therapeutic efficacy and the ability to manage adverse and critical health situations, which results in improved patient outcomes. The market is anticipated that more radiotheranostics pairs will be used for cancer treatments as a result of regulatory approval.

However, the market expansion is hindered by high costs associated with research and development capabilities, a lack of adequate infrastructure, a short half-life for radiopharmaceuticals, high equipment prices, and a lack of knowledge in developing nations. Along with these factors, hospital budget cuts, particularly during the pandemic, a lack of appropriate infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries, and an unfavourable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in developing economies are anticipated to provide market challenges.

Radiotheranostics is a subgroup of theranostics that includes a radioactive component for diagnostic imaging and treatment. Radiotheranostic medicine complies with the utmost concept of personalized medicine by implementing paired diagnostic/therapeutic radionuclide probes for the selective and targeted diagnosis and treatment of specific (usually cancer) cells, each of which is customized to the patient's specific underlying disease. Recently, there have been significant and promising advances in radiotheranostics for neuroendocrine tumours, prostate cancer, and other disorders. A number of radiotheranostic pairings are expected to get regulatory clearance in the near future. Radiotheranostics have improved therapeutic efficacy and the capacity to handle difficult and life-threatening medical conditions, which leads to better patient outcomes. Hence, The market expansion is being supported by ongoing investment in research and development to keep up with the current wave of radiotheranostics developments.

The North America radiotheranostics market is expected to register a significant market share. The market in North America is driven by the high prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The North American market is established due to the widespread adoption of flow cytometry technology across large end users. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the Radiotheranostics market. Due to the rise in federal programs to spread awareness, the increase in medical tourism, the expansion of research activities in the region, the presence of significant market players, the availability of vast untapped markets, a large population pool, the availability of well-established infrastructure, the rise in cardiovascular disease cases, and the expanding demand for high-quality healthcare in the region.

Key Industry Developments:

In Oct 2022 , Clarity Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its Phase I/II theranostic trial, which is testing 64Cu/67Cu SAR-bisPSMA theranostic products in people with metastatic, castrate-resistant prostate cancer, has been given a dose (mCRPC). The promising preclinical and clinical results so far support Clarity's investigation of the optimised SAR-bisPSMA product in additional oncology indications where the theranostic approach may be useful.

Market Segments

Global Radiotheranostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Radioisotope

Technetium-99

Gallium-68

Iodine-131

Iodine-123

18F

Y-90

Lutetium (Lu) 177

Copper (Cu) 67

Copper (Cu) 64

Others

Global Radiotheranostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Source

Nuclear Reactors

Cyclotrons

Global Radiotheranostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Approach

Targeted Therapeutic (Rx)

Companion Diagnostic (DX)

Global Radiotheranostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Application

Oncology

Thyroid Cancer



Neuroendocrine Cancer



Hepatocellular Carcinoma



Multiple Myeloma



Lymphoma



Others

Non-Oncology

Joint Infections



Arthritis



Bone Pain



Others

Global Radiotheranostics Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Radiotheranostics Market Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2022 to 2030 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Radiotheranostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Radiotheranostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Radiotheranostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Radiotheranostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Radiotheranostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2022 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Radiotheranostics market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Radiotheranostics market

To analyse the Radiotheranostics market drivers and challenges

To get information on Radiotheranostics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2030

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Radiotheranostics market industry

