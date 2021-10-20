RadioWaves Adds New 3.3 GHz to 4.2 GHz, 8-port CBRS Sector Antennas

These models are engineered to be symmetric in both polarizations to minimize chain imbalance. The 17 dB side lobe suppression and superior dB front-to-back ratio allows for channel (frequency) reuse and high levels of spectral efficiency in the most challengig and noisy environments.

The new sector antennas also feature 8 x 8 MIMO operation, eight +/- 45 slant polarization ports with integral N-female connectors all in a single enclosure. They come equipped with superior port isolation, cross polarization discrimination, gain, VSWR and front-to-back.

Additionally, these new antennas feature universal radio brackets that are compatible with many popular Cambium PMP/EPMP, Ubiquiti Rocket/Prism, Mimosa and Baicell radios. For added safety and convenience, the antennas feature an integrated hoisting hook.

"Our new 8-port CBRS sector antennas allow operators to provide their customers high coverage near-to and far-away from their access point without compromising aesthetic and architectural guidelines. The antennas' small size and high gain will serve well in small-cell and urban deployments with densification in mind," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new 3.3 GHz to 4.2 GHz, 8-port CBRS sector antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Applications for RadioWaves' products include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast, and enterprise applications. RadioWaves is known globally for their high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

