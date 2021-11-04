RadioWaves Adds New GPS/GNSS Timing Antennas

The high gain, low noise figure of 2 dB and high out-of-band rejection provided by these antennas allow for the use of longer and cost-effective cables for easy and flexible installs. They also feature a VSWR less than 1.8:1 and are compatible with several existing mounting brackets. In addition, these fully ruggedized, weather-sealed antennas are IP67 compliant and perfect for use in outdoor and marine environments.

These antennas come equipped with built-in surge protection and support a wide range of GNSS including GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO and IRIDIUM. Increased position accuracy in densely populated urban areas, flexible installation, and improved system security make RadioWaves' latest antenna offering a critical system component.

"Our timing antennas with dual feed and dual band capability provide top-of-the-line axial ratio and higher accuracy for the reception of satellite timing signals and reference frequencies for use in advanced network applications. These rugged outdoor antennas are suitable for use in all outdoor and marine environments," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new GPS/GNSS timing antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Applications for RadioWaves' products include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast and enterprise applications. RadioWaves is known globally for their high performance and reliable construction and design, and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

