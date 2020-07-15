RadioWaves Adds New Wideband, 4.9 GHz - 6 GHz Dual-Polarized, Parabolic Antenna Line

They are available in 2-foot, 3-foot, 4-foot and 6-foot diameters in both standard and high performance configurations. The 4.9 to 6 GHz wideband series deliver gain performance ranging from 29.8 dBi to 38.4 dBi for standard performance and 29.3 dBi to 38.2 dBi for high performance.

These antennas are engineered to suppress side-lobes and back-lobes and are excellent at rejecting interference, which is further enhanced by high performance configuration's advanced RF absorption material. They feature rugged construction with a patented 6-point mounting connection for set-and-forget installation and with built-in fine elevation and azimuth angle adjustment.

They are offered with dual-polarized N-type connectors and are fully powder coated with rugged hardware built to survive the elements and come fully pre-assembled from the factory, simplifying installation and guaranteeing factory-tested quality.

"Our new wideband parabolic antennas combine durability, ease of installation and quality for WLAN, ISM, 802.11 and 4.9GHz public safety applications. They provide vastly improved front-to-back and side lobe performance, which will suppress noise, improve link budget and allow higher modulation rates," said Justin Pollock, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new 4.9 to 6 GHz, dual-polarized, wideband parabolic antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Applications for RadioWaves' products include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast, and enterprise applications. RadioWaves is known globally for their high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

