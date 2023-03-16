RadioWaves Introduces 4.9-6.4 GHz Dish Antennas with Integrated Mimosa C5x Adapters

New Line of 6 GHz Dish Antennas with Mimosa C5x Adapters Maximizes ROI

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just introduced a new line of 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas with integrated Mimosa C5x radio adapters.

RadioWaves' new 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas support 4.9 GHz public safety applications as well as licensed and unlicensed frequencies up to 6.4 GHz. These rugged aluminum dish antennas feature dual V/H polarization or +-45° polarization and support MIMO and 802.11n wireless applications.

RadioWaves' new line of 6 GHz dish antennas with Mimosa C5x adapters maximizes ROI.

These new dish antennas will save installers time as they feature integrated adapters that accommodate Mimosa C5x and B5x twist-on radios. The 4-foot antennas can be set up in minutes, and their rugged aluminum dish construction ensures they offer reliable coverage in harsh weather.

"Our customers can now leverage Mimosa's industry-leading wireless technology without making a big change to their budget. Our new dish antennas with Mimosa compatibility via quick-connect C5x adapters allow them to increase savings by completing installs faster and getting their customers online quicker," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new 4.9-6.4 GHz dish antennas with Mimosa C5x adapters are in-stock and available for best-in-class lead times. For inquiries, call 1-978-459-8800.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse range of high-quality microwave antennas, from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Product applications include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast and enterprise. RadioWaves is known globally for its high performance, reliable construction, innovative design and flexible delivery capabilities. It is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

