RadioWaves Introduces Wi-Fi 6e/7 Point-to-Point Antennas

New Wi-Fi 6e/7 Point-to-Point Antennas Ensure Reliable Usage for Multiple Devices

IRVINE, Calif., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RadioWaves, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of high-quality microwave antennas and accessories, has just introduced a new line of 6 GHz point-to-point antennas for accessing the newest Wi-Fi 6e or Wi-Fi 7 frequency bands.

RadioWaves' new Wi-Fi 6e/7 point-to-point antennas feature type-N female and RP-SMA male connector options for MIMO applications.

The new RadioWaves point-to-point antennas allow you to access the latest Wi-Fi 6e and upcoming Wi-Fi 7 frequency bands.

The portfolio contains parabolic antennas with frequency ranges from 4.9 GHz to 7.125 GHz, granting access to the latest Wi-Fi 6e and upcoming Wi-Fi 7 bands.

RadioWaves' offering includes collapsible and rigid parabolic antennas with 1-foot, 2-foot and 3-foot sizes available. These parabolic antennas are engineered with dual slant and V/H polarization with quick adjustments.

"Our customers need to access the latest 6 GHz bands, including those used in Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7, to handle the increasing demands of multiple devices operating at once, without sacrificing their network performance. That's why we've designed these point-to-point antennas − to help their networks reach greater channel bandwidth, increased AP capacity and more efficient bandwidth sharing," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 point-to-point antennas are in stock and available for best-in-class lead times. For inquiries, please call 1-978-459-8800.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse range of high quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. The products are used in telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast and enterprise applications. The company is known globally for its high performance, reliable construction and design, and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact:

Peter McNeil

RadioWaves Inc.

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

SOURCE RadioWaves