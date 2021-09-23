RadioWaves Releases New Rugged, Small-Cell, Dual-Polarity Antennas

RadioWaves' new series of rugged, small-cell antennas feature a dual-polarity feed system in a single enclosure. They are engineered for superior performance and specifically designed for rugged environments with a low-profile, aesthetically pleasing design. These antennas are ideal for point-to-point (PtP) or point-to-multi-point (PtMP) applications where form factor is a concern, and coverage of extended CBRS, public safety or 5 GHz networks is necessary. They boast a UV-resistant radome for all-weather operation and support MIMO capabilities.

These antennas incorporate advanced dual-polarization technology that allows for the interoperability of two radio transmit and receive paths. This technology also allows for the attenuation of unwanted signals from adjacent channels and/or co-located equipment.

Features and options for these new antennas include 3500-4200 MHz, 4400-5000 MHz and 5100-5800 MHz frequency range options, two Type-N female connectors, and a tilt and swivel mast mounting bracket with hardware, which makes these antennas very easy to install.

"Not only do these new antennas support MIMO capabilities along with dual polarization all in a compact design, but they are also weather-proof and built to handle extreme outdoor conditions," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

RadioWaves' new dual-polarized, flat panel and sector antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About RadioWaves:

RadioWaves offers a diverse product range of high-quality microwave antennas ranging from 1.3 GHz to 86 GHz for Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint applications supporting all unlicensed and licensed band requirements. Applications for RadioWaves' products include telecommunications backhaul, WiMAX broadband wireless networks, ISM, LMDS, broadcast, and enterprise applications. RadioWaves is known globally for their high performance, reliable construction, design and flexible delivery capabilities. RadioWaves is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

