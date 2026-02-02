Radiowell Announces Radios 4 Kids Program to Support Safer Public-School Communications

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiowell, the nation's largest buyer of used two-way radio equipment, proudly announces the Radios 4 Kids Donation Program. Radiowell spokesperson, Andrew Park, explains, "As a conscience-driven company, we recognize our role in safeguarding America's students during their critical K–12 education journey. Many public schools lack adequate resources – be they financial or material – to communicate effectively during a crisis. The Radios 4 Kids Donation Program provides used yet functional communication equipment to these institutions free of charge, so their on-campus personnel have the resources at hand when a critical situation arises."

Two-way radios provide instant, reliable communication, permitting school administrators, teachers, and other on-campus personnel to respond quickly and discreetly at a moment's notice. From alerting security teams about a suspicious individual on campus to requesting immediate assistance inside a classroom or outside in a common area, radios enable staff to act decisively and discretely without compromising student privacy.

"Two-way radios are a cost-effective way to increase on-campus safety," says Park, "without putting student privacy at risk." And unlike cell phones, "they work during emergencies, like power and cellular outages, or fire evacuations."

Unlike traditional notification systems, such as PA systems, which broadcast information indiscriminately, two-way radios allow targeted, private communication between key parties. This discretion helps schools manage sensitive situations more effectively and can play a critical role in avoiding or minimizing potential incidents.

Recognizing that many public schools struggle with limited budgets and competing funding priorities, Radiowell developed the Radios 4 Kids Donation Program to support accredited public education institutions seeking to enhance their anti-violence and emergency response strategies. Through this program, eligible schools may receive donated two-way radio equipment to supplement existing safety measures, thus extending the communication reach of administrators and staff during all types of emergencies.

Radiowell's Radios 4 Kids Donation Program operates on a limited-inventory basis. While equipment availability cannot be guaranteed at any given time, the Radiowell team works diligently to fulfill requests as frequently as possible. Educational institutions interested in the Radios 4 Kids Grant Program are encouraged to contact Radiowell directly via this link. Each request is reviewed and matched, when possible, with available inventory.

25 years ago, we created Radiowell as a passion project. Today, Radiowell is the number one rated buyer of used radio equipment in North America. Radiowell continues to be best place to sell used radio equipment due to its commitment to environmental responsibility. By purchasing both excess and outdated equipment, we reduce the strain on America's landfills, ensuring that equipment is repurposed as often as necessary for a more sustainable planet. Radiowell takes pride in acquiring, repairing, redistributing, or recycling unneeded two-way radio equipment to achieve the healthiest impact for all stakeholders.

