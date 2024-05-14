Radiowell Launches National Ad Campaign to Remind Consumers to Recycle Radios and Batteries Appropriately

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite awareness about electronics recycling and the dangers of hazardous materials, many unwanted consumer-owned two-way radios still end up in America's landfills. These electronic devices, along with other types of electronic waste, can leach toxic chemicals into the soil, and, ultimately, the groundwater, causing a myriad of health and environmental problems.

5/14/24 - Times Square / Manhattan - Radiowell, North America's leader in providing sustainable solutions for used radios and other obsolete equipment, launched a nationwide ad campaign to raise consumer awareness for the proper recycling of used walkie talkies, two-way radios, and batteries. Radiowell is the largest buyer of used radios and other land mobile equipment in the United States.

Commercial radio users typically understand the importance of properly recycling their outdated or unwanted equipment, including the serious legal consequences if they fail to. But general consumers may not; so Radiowell launched a national ad campaign to increase consumer awareness about this important practice. Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park explains, "Consumers may not know how to properly recycle or dispose of their old two-way radios. Although some may save them for community e-waste drop-off events or deposit them in recycle bins at local electronics stores, we fear most don't."

All too often, nonfunctional or discarded radios end up as temporary backyard toys for children until they're finally thrown away for good. "Unfortunately, widespread knowledge about radio and battery recycling is sorely lacking," says Park, "and after much brainstorming, we decided to address the topic in a multi-pronged ad campaign spanning print, digital, and other mediums to spread the word."

When radios and batteries end up in landfills and subsequently degrade, they can endanger landfill workers, nearby residents, and the environment. Radios contain a multitude of chemicals, such as lead and mercury, that are known to cause developmental problems for young children. They also contain cadmium, which has been linked to various types of cancer, so it is imperative to create nationwide awareness about proper disposal and recycling in order to ensure the long-term health of both citizens and the environment.

In addition to protecting the environment and its inhabitants, Radiowell bears the costs of planting one tree for every single commercial radio it purchases. To date, Radiowell's reforestation partnership has planted trees in 43 states and 150 national forests.

About Radiowell:

Since its inception, Radiowell has dedicated its efforts to preventing the nation's landfills from being the dumping grounds for end-of-life commercial and government radios. What began 25 years ago as a passion project has now become the nation's largest buyer of obsolete, surplus, and used radio equipment.

SOURCE Radiowell