Radiowell Pledges to Replace 10,000 Californian Trees in Response to Wild Fires

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For Californians living in Pacific Palisades, Alta Dena, Pasadena, and surrounding areas, January 2025 has begun with devastation, uncertainty, and displacement. At the time of this release, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire have continued to burn in Los Angeles County without full containment for the 13th consecutive day since ignition on January 7, 2025. Early reports indicate that approximately 40,603 acres have burned, 15,467 structures have been destroyed, and 27 lives have been lost. And, sadly, those numbers are expected to climb as investigators continue surveying the damage.

Radiowell has been deeply committed to providing fire safety organizations and first responders with much needed radio equipment since its inception and is also a partner with non-profit environmental organizations that are aiding in rebuilding the California's forests.

In the wake of these devastating fires, Radiowell, has vowed to replace 10,000 trees lost in these unprecedented wild fires. These trees will be planted in local and national parks within California.

According to Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park, "Never has our commitment to the environment been more necessary than in the wake of California's wild fires. Lack of trees impact wildlife, our climate, and the very air we breathe. Helping restore these lost trees is tantamount to restoring hope to California."

About Radiowell:

At Radiowell, we recognize the impact humanity has on the environment, and we strive to reduce the negative impact improperly discarded radio equipment has on our world. Our conscience-driven approach has kept decommissioned and unwanted two-way radio equipment out of landfills via appropriate recycling measures or keeping radios in service by selling and/or donating them to those who can repurpose them. If your objectives align with our dedication to long-term environmental sustainability, reach out to us for information about our services or to receive a quote to sell your used and surplus radios.

SOURCE Radiowell