Radisson Blu Fargo Hosts Open House in Support of Local Charity

News provided by

Brandt Hospitality Group

14 Nov, 2023, 07:15 ET

Brandt Hospitality Group's Fargo Hotel Welcomes Community for 2nd Annual Celebration

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Fargo held their 2nd annual open house celebration on Thursday, November 2nd in downtown Fargo, North Dakota. Festivities took place at 201 5th St N, Fargo, ND 58102.

The event featured hotel tours, food & beverages from 84 Italian Steakhouse, a charity raffle in support of the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation and much more. Funds raised through the raffle will help provide veterans with a safe space to connect and heal.

Radisson Blu Fargo was recently renovated and offers guests an ideal downtown Fargo experience. The hotel's features an on-site bar, restaurant, and coffee shop – perfect for out-of-town guests. If traveling through Hector International Airport (FAR), guests can make use of the hotel's complimentary shuttle service.

Located in the heart of downtown Fargo, the hotel offers easy access to many local attractions like Broadway Square, Fargo Civic Center, the Fargodome, and more. While in town, guests can visit nearby college campuses including North Dakota State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead, and Concordia College.

Radisson Blu Fargo also features 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space. It is the perfect venue to host anything from a private dinner to a 400-person wedding. With audio-visual equipment and on-site catering, the Radisson Blu is the ideal venue for your event needs.

84 Italian Steakhouse, located on the second floor of the hotel, offers the taste of Tuscany while overlooking downtown Fargo. The restaurant features multiple dining rooms, to offer your party a private dining experience. To make a reservation, please call 701-271-7717 or visit www.84italian.com.

Radisson Blu Fargo is a part of the Choice Hotels Group family. Become a Choice Privileges member to earn rewards when you stay at a Choice Hotels property. Visit https://www.choicehotels.com/north-dakota/fargo/radisson-blu-hotels/nd137 to book your stay now.

This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build and operate award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Developer of the Year" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.

SOURCE Brandt Hospitality Group

News Releases in Similar Topics

