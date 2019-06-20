Radisson Hotel Group Announces New Benefits for AARP Members

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce that AARP members are now entitled to a 10 percent discount on the best available rate at more than 1,100 participating hotels worldwide. The offer became available to all AARP members with a valid AARP membership card on June 1, 2019.

"It is an honor to join the ranks of other well-respected brands who help AARP members check destinations off their bucket list," said Catherine Higgins Whiteside, Vice President, Marketing, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. "We hope our benefits offered to AARP members, many of whom represent a demographic of active travelers, will increase their engagement with the wonderful staff and amenities at our hotels across the globe."

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with Radisson Hotel Group, a leader in the travel industry," said Matthew Phillips, Director of Travel, AARP Services Inc. "With seven globally recognized brands and an offer of a 10 percent room discount plus a fast track to Gold Membership with Radisson Rewards, our members will be able to see, and stay, all over the world while saving money."

AARP members will receive a special offer through Radisson Rewards, Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program. From June 1, 2019 to December 28, 2019, AARP members who are also Radisson Rewards members can fast-track to Gold status through February 2021 when completing four stays at the eligible AARP Member Rate. For more information on the Radisson Rewards Fast Track to Gold for AARP members, visit radissonrewards.com/joinrewardsft.

