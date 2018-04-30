Radius & Leadspace Join Forces To Lead $50 Billion Data Intelligence Market

"Uniting our diverse customer bases—with Radius serving Fortune 500 companies in financial and business services and Leadspace working with seven out of the 10 largest technology firms—brings scale for even faster innovation and growth," said Darian Shirazi, Executive Chairman at Radius. "Revenue teams investing in Radius can be sure they're partnering with the market-leader offering ground-breaking technologies, and the most trusted platform for growth."

Radius and Leadspace pioneer how revenue teams find the right data on the right buyers, and reach those buyers across any channel. Radius' excellence in U.S. account-level intelligence, digital ad targeting, and data integrations is an ideal match with Leadspace's proprietary people-level intelligence on global audiences and artificial intelligence technology. Together, new and existing customers have the industry's most comprehensive data intelligence solution that delivers the best account and people targeting alongside powerful data management, ABM execution, and integration to platforms like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua, Pardot, and 500+ ad channels.

"I look forward to working with Darian and our teams to build innovative solutions that provide the world's largest companies with the power of data intelligence to increase revenue," said Doug Bewsher, now CEO of Radius.

Leadspace customers will gain access to Radius' Network of Record™, the industry's gold standard in B2B data, and digital ad channels in a consumer-like product experience, while Radius customers benefit from greater AI on global decision makers and upgraded data management capabilities.

"I have seen the power of both Radius and Leadspace," said Doug Sechrist, Vice President, Demand Marketing at Zenefits. "Together these two technologies will provide a unique set of capabilities and use cases to power predictable, intelligent B2B marketing."

This new backbone go-to-market platform solves for fragmentation in the growing marketing technology landscape. Now equipped with the most comprehensive data intelligence solution, customers can partner and grow alongside a single company, rather than stitching together multiple point-solutions.

"The strengths of the two companies and products are really complementary, so bringing them together creates a formidable platform for B2B data and audience intelligence,"said Kerry Cunningham, Senior Research Director at SiriusDecisions. "The combination of these two companies gives Radius a much stronger client base and global reach."

Radius is poised to lead across the global data management, multichannel management, and predictive analytics markets, where Gartner and MarketsandMarkets forecast sales of $50 billion for 2018. Radius has a global footprint for both the platform and the team and will continue to grow both innovation hubs in Israel and the U.S.

For more information on Radius, please visit us at https://radius.com/leadspace and to join Radius executives in a live webinar, register at https://radius.com/landing2/radius-leadspace-webinar.

Radius (www.radius.com) is on a mission to power data intelligence across all B2B applications, channels, and users. Built on The Network of Record—the largest and most accurate B2B data source—and pioneering AI, Radius helps companies turn their data strategy into their growth strategy. Revenue teams use an integrated software suite for data sourcing and management, audience intelligence, ABM execution, and digital targeting across more than 500 ad channels. Radius customers include American Express, MetLife, Square, and Sam's Club. The company is backed by 8VC, BlueRun Ventures, Founders Fund, and Salesforce Ventures. Headquartered in San Francisco, Radius has offices in Boston and Denver.

Leadspace's Audience Management Platform enables B2B companies to better engage customers and drive faster growth by allowing marketers to find and know their audiences. As internal and external data multiplies, Leadspace uses AI to provide a single source of truth across all sales and marketing data, identify net new accounts and individuals, and recommend the best marketing activities. Updated in real time, data and intelligence remains constantly accurate and actionable and can be consistently used across sales, marketing and advertising channels. Based in San Francisco and Israel, Leadspace is trusted by more than 130 B2B brands and 7 of the 10 largest enterprise software companies, including Microsoft, RingCentral, and Marketo. Leadspace is backed by JVP, Arrowroot Capital and Battery Ventures.For more, visit: http://www.leadspace.com.

