Radius Announces Wellness Partnership with Stride

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius, the rapidly growing, vertically integrated tech brokerage — today announced the addition of Stride Health to both its brokerage and corporate partnerships programs. Stride is the leading provider of health, dental, vision and life insurance options to independent workers.

Almost a quarter of real estate agents do not have health insurance, as it can be complex, time-consuming and expensive. Through this partnership with Stride, Radius prioritizes the wellness of its agents by providing easy access to personalized and affordable plans that will fit their needs.

"At Radius, our goal has always been to empower real estate professionals and help them grow their business while saving them time. Even then, busy schedules, competitive markets and a stressful housing industry can really take its toll. That's why our partnership with Stride is so important — we want to ensure our agents have the best resources available to them when it comes to their health and wellness," says Sam Kasle, Chief Revenue Officer of Radius.

The partnership between Stride and Radius officially kicks off on November 1st, in conjunction with the Health Insurance Open Enrollment period. Radius agents will have the opportunity to browse geographically specific and tailored health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans designed to fit their lifestyle.

"It is Stride's mission to ensure that every person in the US, regardless of their employment status, can get access to quality health insurance," said Pamela Chen, Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. "Real estate agents are always on the go and do not have time to go through the often lengthy and burdensome process of finding the right healthcare provider. This partnership will help agents access healthcare plan recommendations tailored to their unique needs through an easy to use experience that also provides them with year-round support to get the most out of their benefits. We couldn't be more excited to be partnering with Radius on this important initiative."

About Radius

Radius is a vertically integrated tech-brokerage that is the perfect partner for agents and teams. Agents are empowered with all the full service support and tools they need to help build their brand & grow their business that includes marketing, in-house recruiting assistance, concierge/financing options, just to name a few. Founded in 2015, the company is backed by investors from prominent real estate and industry titans such as Trulia, Roofstock, Zillow, Uber and Google. Radius recently announced the completion of their Series A fundraise, as they continue to expand operations — now available in seven states which include California, Colorado, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Florida, and Washington. Visit https://www.radiusagent.com/ to learn more.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Radius