Radius Care Celebrates Newest Software Release Set to Transform Healthcare Data Management - Radius Care 2.0

SEA GIRT, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care announced the release of Radius Care 2.0, the latest version of its disruptive personal healthcare maintenance software. Radius Care is a consumer application that proactively informs and guides members to better health decisions.

Radius Care has developed one of the most robust data ingestion engines in existence with capabilities to process millions of healthcare transactions seamlessly . The platform actively monitors health data as it changes. Using anonymized outcomes-based data from previous successful treatments, Radius Care will suggest the top-rated physicians, facilities, and available services whenever a change is detected in a persons health profile. The platform helps people understand their health and recover faster by providing:

All health records streamlined and optimized in one place: care teams, medications, visits, procedures, etc.

Monitorization of patient health, providing automatic alerts with better options and treatment plans located near the user.

Ongoing savings by sending users alerts on medication discounts.

Simplified healthcare views based on unique health profiles, providing expert guidance, and helping people live more fulfilled lives with smarter healthcare decisions.

"Aside from it naturally being a consumer healthcare tool," said Derek Moore, Radius Care CRO. "There are also so many opportunities for health insurers, hospital health systems, and other managed care providers to derive great benefit from it. This is the future of healthcare."

Featuring a powerful machine learning engine programmed to identify population risk patterns and personalized engagement opportunities, Radius Care orchestrates member engagement messaging through the platform with advanced data modeling built upon millions of healthcare datapoints. "We have built a secure data warehouse with the power to store and process volumes of records in mere seconds," said Justin Huddy. "Additionally, the Radius Care Data Analytics Engine provides healthcare plans and providers with actionable insights that are programmed to identify population risk and health engagement opportunities."

The Company is growing rapidly and is scaling to support over one million lives in the next calendar year. Having reconfigured Radius Care to work with all major insurance companies, the platform is no longer a solution only for Medicare. Now people insured with the largest health insurance providers can connect and get the benefits of Radius Care for free.

Consumerism in Healthcare is a movement to make the delivery of healthcare services more efficient and cost-effective for the consumer, but it is more than just showing a receipt of past services. To truly help guide consumers, it needs to come from within each person's unique health record so that care choices can be optimized based on specific needs. That's what Radius Care does automatically once an account is connected.

"Consumerism in healthcare is a hard thing to get right; we're proud to be the only solution of our type. We have been a key force in the Consumer Healthcare space since its infancy and its only through our learnings, over 10+ years, that we understand the nuances which lead us to this recent build". Said founder, Justin Huddy.

For more detailed platform specs and information on other healthcare benefits of using Radius Care, visit www.radiuscare.com or follow Radius Care on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn.

About Radius Care 2.0

Radius Care is the only CMS-approved solution that provides users and their families with suggestions for the highest-rated physicians, facilities, and services whenever a patient's health change occurs. Radius Care uses Artificial Intelligence to review historical healthcare data points and transactions to deliver personalized healthcare recommendations based on a users' unique health needs and locations. Patients, caregivers, and families can now access the facts and resources they need to make informed healthcare decisions when it matters most. Learn more at: www.RadiusCare.com

