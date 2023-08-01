Radius Care Transforms Healthcare Data Processing, Achieving Remarkable Speed in Analyzing 41 million CMS Records in just 20 Seconds

The Radius platform queries $200 Billion in healthcare transactions in just 20 seconds.

SEA GIRT, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Care, a leading healthcare technology company, is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by analyzing millions of national healthcare transactions with unprecedented speed. Through the utilization of cutting-edge technology and innovative methodologies, Radius Care has successfully processed an astounding 41 million healthcare transactions from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in 20 seconds.

In today's era, where data plays a crucial role in population health management, Radius Care empowers self-funded employers to gain real-time insights, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions more efficiently. Recognizing the significance of quick and accurate data analytics, self-funded organizations are embracing Radius Care's breakthrough approach. Traditional methods of processing large volumes of data were time-consuming and often resulted in delayed insights. By shattering this barrier, Radius Care has paved the way for innovative advancements in healthcare.

Harnessing the power of neural networks and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Radius Care's data scientists and engineers have developed a groundbreaking system capable of analyzing vast amounts of healthcare data at an unprecedented speed. This significant achievement not only showcases the company's technical prowess but also underscores its commitment to enabling informed decision-making and improved patient outcomes.

"The analysis of historical healthcare claims data using neural networks can provide valuable insights into patient care and healthcare utilization," explained Justin Huddy, CEO of Radius Care. "We are dedicated to leveraging these insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs, especially for newly diagnosed patients who face critical care decisions."

By analyzing the historical data of patients with similar diagnoses and treatments, neural networks can identify patterns of success and failure in treatment outcomes. It can also uncover patterns of over-utilization or under-utilization of healthcare services. All this information can help newly diagnosed patients make more informed decisions about where to seek care and which services to utilize. Additionally, neural networks play a crucial role in identifying high-risk patients who may require additional support or intervention. For instance, if a neural network identifies a pattern of frequent hospital readmissions for a particular diagnosis, healthcare providers can intervene to provide resources to the patient, thereby reducing the risk of future readmissions.

"We are thrilled to have reached this remarkable milestone in understanding and interpreting healthcare data," added Craig Lamb, CTO of Radius Care. "Our team has dedicated countless hours to developing an advanced solution that revolutionizes the way we utilize healthcare data."

As Radius Care continues to delve into millions of healthcare data transactions, the company remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of data privacy and security. Adhering to strict compliance protocols, Radius Care ensures that deidentified information is handled with the utmost care and confidentiality.

Discover more at https://www.radiuscare.com/news or by following Radius Care on LinkedIn .

About Radius Care: Radius Care is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in advanced data analytics and consumer engagement solutions. With a mission to transform healthcare through innovative technologies, Radius Care empowers healthcare organizations to unlock the value of their data, gain actionable insights, and improve patient outcomes. Radius Care is revolutionizing and driving the future of healthcare.

