radius financial group, inc Announces New Advisory Board Member

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a leading, private, full-service mortgage lender and insurance agency with a commitment to delivering a measurably superior experience to clients, announced the addition of a new Advisory Board Member, Jay Brinkmann. The radius advisory board helps to shape new solutions and go-to-market strategies that meet the dynamic needs of our customers, partners and industry alike, at all stages of the traditional and digital journey.

Jay Brinkmann, Principal BrinkEcon

Jay's expertise in housing and finance economics has been sought out by previous Presidential administrations and various committees/members in the halls of both houses of Congress. Through 2017, Jay served as a U.S. representative on the Executive Committee of the International Union of Housing Finance, and currently leads the real estate finance and financial advisory consulting practice for BrinkEcon. His impressive resume includes: Mortgage Bankers Association, Chief Economist and SVP of Research & Education; Fannie Mae, Senior Financial Economist & Portfolio Strategist; and the University of Houston, Assistant Professor of Finance. Jay received his BA, International Affairs from George Washington, MBA from Tulane University and Ph.D. Finance and Econometrics from Purdue University.

Current radius Advisory Board members include:

Joseph L. Garrett , Principal Garrett, McAuley & Co.

, Principal Garrett, McAuley & Co. Jeff Lundgren , Financial Services Executive, Board Member

, Financial Services Executive, Board Member Kevin Malloy , Commercial Real Estate Executive

, Commercial Real Estate Executive Anthony Coniglio , Chief Executive Officer at NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer at NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. Tom Davenport , President's Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College , co-founder of the International Institute for Analytics, Fellow at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and Senior Advisor to Deloitte Analytics.

Keith Polaski, co-founder of radius financial group said, "We're happy and humbled to announce that Jay Brinkmann has accepted our invitation to join the radius Advisory Board." Adding, "We're honored to have such an accomplished group of leaders. Their expertise and worldwide reputation regarding the use of technology for process efficiency, automation and velocity is unmatched."

About radius financial group inc.

radius financial group inc. has been nationally and locally recognized for its continued growth and achievements since 1999. Visit us at www.radiusgrp.com or facebook.com/radiusgrp For more information on the radius Advisory Board visit https://www.radiusadvisoryboard.com/

For more information, contact:

Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing

Phone: 781-742-6500, x702

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

Related Links

http://www.radiusgrp.com

