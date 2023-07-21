radius financial group inc. Welcomes Industry Leaders Freedmont Mortgage Group as a New Division.

News provided by

radius financial group inc.

21 Jul, 2023, 09:31 ET

NORWELL, Mass., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a reputed mortgage lending company committed to revolutionizing the industry, is delighted to announce the addition of the Freedmont Mortgage Group, led by the seasoned mortgage industry experts, Jay and Carl Delmont, as a new division. The Hunt Valley, MD based Freedmont Mortgage Group will extend the unique radius approach of top-notch service, advanced technology, and commitment to customer-centric lending solutions.

Continue Reading
Making Mortgages Better!
Making Mortgages Better!

"The decision to join forces with radius financial group inc. marks a significant step forward in our journey," said Jay Delmont, Division President. "We are always looking for opportunities to grow and increase the value we offer to our clients. The advanced technological capabilities at radius, coupled with their customer-first ethos, will empower us to amplify our services and deliver an unparalleled mortgage experience."

Carl Delmont, Executive Vice President, added, "What sets radius apart is their team of exceptional individuals who are not just incredibly skilled but also genuinely passionate about what they do. From the moment you step into radius, you are enveloped by a culture of service excellence and employee happiness that is palpable and authentic. We are excited to be a part of this energetic atmosphere."

In alignment with the overarching mission of radius financial group inc., the new division will maintain a steadfast dedication to assisting borrowers from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors seeking their next property.

Keith Polaski, Co-Founder and COO of radius financial group inc., expressed his excitement, "Bringing onboard Jay and Carl Delmont is a real coup for our company. Their leadership, built on a foundation of 30 years in the industry, is exemplary. We look forward to their addition to our rapidly expanding team, enhancing our local presence, and propelling our growth trajectory."

Sarah Valentini, Co-Founder and CEO of radius financial group inc., shared her enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to welcome the Freedmont Mortgage Group to the radius family. The collective expertise and shared commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences will undoubtedly lead to transformative growth. Together, we will continue to reshape the mortgage industry."

About radius financial group inc.
Established in 1999, radius financial group inc. strives to revolutionize the mortgage industry by delivering an exceptional customer experience powered by innovative technology. The company's unwavering commitment to its clients, communities, and employees is deeply entrenched in its culture of customer obsessed experiences, team Inspired collaboration and results driven achievement.

To learn more about radius financial group inc. or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.radiusgrp.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

For more information, contact:
Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing
Phone: 781-742-6500 x702                                                                                                               
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE radius financial group inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.