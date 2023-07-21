radius financial group inc. Welcomes Industry Leaders Freedmont Mortgage Group as a New Division.

NORWELL, Mass., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a reputed mortgage lending company committed to revolutionizing the industry, is delighted to announce the addition of the Freedmont Mortgage Group, led by the seasoned mortgage industry experts, Jay and Carl Delmont, as a new division. The Hunt Valley, MD based Freedmont Mortgage Group will extend the unique radius approach of top-notch service, advanced technology, and commitment to customer-centric lending solutions.

Making Mortgages Better!

"The decision to join forces with radius financial group inc. marks a significant step forward in our journey," said Jay Delmont, Division President. "We are always looking for opportunities to grow and increase the value we offer to our clients. The advanced technological capabilities at radius, coupled with their customer-first ethos, will empower us to amplify our services and deliver an unparalleled mortgage experience."

Carl Delmont, Executive Vice President, added, "What sets radius apart is their team of exceptional individuals who are not just incredibly skilled but also genuinely passionate about what they do. From the moment you step into radius, you are enveloped by a culture of service excellence and employee happiness that is palpable and authentic. We are excited to be a part of this energetic atmosphere."

In alignment with the overarching mission of radius financial group inc., the new division will maintain a steadfast dedication to assisting borrowers from first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors seeking their next property.

Keith Polaski, Co-Founder and COO of radius financial group inc., expressed his excitement, "Bringing onboard Jay and Carl Delmont is a real coup for our company. Their leadership, built on a foundation of 30 years in the industry, is exemplary. We look forward to their addition to our rapidly expanding team, enhancing our local presence, and propelling our growth trajectory."

Sarah Valentini, Co-Founder and CEO of radius financial group inc., shared her enthusiasm, "We are thrilled to welcome the Freedmont Mortgage Group to the radius family. The collective expertise and shared commitment to innovation and exceptional customer experiences will undoubtedly lead to transformative growth. Together, we will continue to reshape the mortgage industry."

