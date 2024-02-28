radius financial group inc. Welcomes Poli Mortgage Group Inc. to its Expanding Family of Home Financing Excellence

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- radius financial group inc., a visionary leader in mortgage lending, is delighted to announce the integration of Poli Mortgage Group Inc., an esteemed mortgage bank revered for its customer-centric service and integrity. This strategic integration is set to bolster radius financial group inc.'s innovative prowess, fusing it with the formidable nationwide presence of Poli Mortgage Group.

Chip Poli; Founder, Poli Mortgage Group

"The harmonization of Poli Mortgage Group's values with ours is a leap forward for the home financing domain," stated Chip Poli, founder and CEO of Poli Mortgage Group. "Our seamless transition into the radius financial group family is a milestone that underscores our commitment to providing clients with steadfast integrity and exceptional service."

Sarah Valentini, Co-Founder and CEO of radius financial group inc., shares her excitement: "It's a momentous occasion to bring Poli Mortgage Group under the radius financial group umbrella. As we embark on this transformative chapter, the infusion of Poli Mortgage Group's extensive know-how and client dedication will empower us to further enrich the homebuying experience across the nation."

Embracing Poli Mortgage Group, with its notable 23-year trajectory and more than 60,000 mortgages originated, radius financial group inc. is set to enhance its service offerings and extend its national influence. Both entities are united by a strong commitment to community service, with Poli's Community First Program resonating with the core values of radius.

Keith Polaski, Co-Founder and COO of radius financial group inc., comments on the integration: "Welcoming Poli Mortgage Group into our fold is a landmark event for us. Their renowned ethos of integrity and superior service is in perfect harmony with our mission. We are on the cusp of an exhilarating expansion and eagerly anticipate advancing together."

About radius financial group inc.

Founded in 1999, radius financial group inc. has been a trailblazer in transforming the mortgage industry through a steadfast focus on client-centered solutions, pioneering technology, and a profound commitment to community service. Renowned for its collaborative team ethos and a drive for results, radius financial group inc. is at the vanguard of the mortgage sector.

For further details about radius financial group inc. or to initiate discussions on partnership opportunities, please visit www.radiusgrp.com. Connect with us on our journey by liking our Facebook page and following us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dustin DeMeritt, Director of Marketing

Phone: 781-742-6500 x702

Email: ddemeritt@radiusgrp.com

SOURCE radius financial group inc.