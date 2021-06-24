Radius Financial Inc. Announces 7 Key Management Hires to Handle Its Tremendous Growth

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Financial Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of seven new seasoned mortgage professionals to its national team: Dante Reame (RFA), Rebecca Turner (First National), Michelle Camilleri (CMLS), Jim Bearman (Merix), Jackie Weng (First National), Christina Nicolia (Merix) and Allison Boaventura (Community Trust), effective June 2021.

"Radius Financial is a broker-centric mortgage lender focused on providing exceptional service to our customers. Hiring the best of the best is crucial for delivering the experience our brokers and their customers need in today's competitive market. These all-stars are well-respected and widely known in the mortgage industry with established track records of delivering exceptional service for their customers at their previous companies," stated Ron Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Radius Financial.

Alex Haditaghi, Chairman and founder of Radius Financial commented, "Exceptional service starts with exceptional culture and people. We have attracted some of the best talent in the industry to Radius Financial to provide the exceptional service that we are known for." He continued by saying, "Ron Swift and our executive management team have done a great job to build a caring, positive and family culture that allows us to recruit top talent from the mortgage broker industry.

About Radius Financial

As one of Canada's leading Mortgage Fintech Companies and an approved lender with the two biggest Canadian mortgage insurance companies (CMHC, SAGEN) allows Radius to offer insured and uninsured mortgage products through a very selective and qualified mortgage broker network, that meet a broad range of residential and commercial mortgage needs while providing our investors 100% risk-free ROI. The company is focused on delivering products that meet the diverse and changing mortgage needs of the North American mortgage market and is dedicated to shaping the customer experience.

For More Information, Please Contact: Samantha Cavanagh-Gill

416.522.9000 [email protected]

Related Images

radius-financial-logo.png

Radius Financial Logo

Radius Financial Accelerates Growth and Announces Key Hires

SOURCE Radius Financial