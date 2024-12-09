Radius Global Market Research Announces Acquisition of 7th Sense

The new partnership supports Radius's insights-driven approach by integrating 7th Sense's focus on intuitive, sense-based consumer research.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global insights and strategy firm, has announced its acquisition of 7th Sense, an innovative insights firm, with a core expertise in automotive, headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan. The acquisition, effective immediately, strengthens Radius's global research and consulting capabilities across the full spectrum of industries and aligns with 7th Sense's commitment to delivering deep insights that drive impactful brand growth.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Enhancing Insight with Intuition

The acquisition combines Radius's Brand Growth Navigator framework with 7th Sense's unique "Adding Insight to Intuition" approach. This research framework is designed to target and capture both the richness and contradictions of the human experience, confirming or refuting client theories and intuition. 7th Sense's methods dig deeper, harnessing human senses, intellect, and insights to meaningfully support the creation of better products and communications.

"7th Sense's approach to consumer understanding complements our mission," said Chip Lister, Managing Director of Radius Global Market Research. "Their capabilities in the analytical and intuitive aspects of human experience will bring an added layer of depth to the insights we provide our clients. Together, we can offer a broader range of qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method solutions that make a meaningful impact."

Expanding Capabilities to Deepen Client Success

Established in 2002, 7th Sense has built a reputation for delivering unparalleled insights for the auto industry, and beyond, that challenge traditional assumptions and illuminate the true drivers of consumer behavior. Their team of seasoned research specialists uses a robust toolkit — including qualitative, ethnographic, quantitative, and custom blended methods — to create customized research solutions tailored to each client's unique business challenges.

"Joining Radius gives us the opportunity to broaden our impact and help even more clients unlock the potential within their brands," said [Mike Alcock], Principal of 7th Sense. "Radius's growth strategy, and our shared commitment to insights-driven success, makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we'll continue delivering intuitive, actionable insights that help our clients grow."

Global Reach with Local Expertise

Today's announcement follows Radius's acquisition of London-based Strive Insight in January 2024, further expanding Radius's reach and expertise in delivering high-impact insights across key global markets. Radius and 7th Sense will provide an integrated suite of services for clients around the world, including seamless access to each team's specialized research tools and deep market expertise. Radius's Brand Growth Navigator methodology will now be enriched by 7th Sense's unique perspective, which combines analytical rigor with a sense-driven, intuitive approach to understanding consumer behavior.

About Radius Global Market Research

Founded in 1960, Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy headquartered in New York City, with offices across the U.S. and globally. Radius supports brand growth through an activation framework, helping clients align insights with strategic priorities for maximum ROI. Its Brand Growth Navigator approach prioritizes critical business-building issues to help clients realize the full potential of their brands. Visit www.radiusinsights.com for more information.

About 7th Sense

Established in 2002, 7th Sense is a full-service market research firm that brings insights to life through a blend of innovative and foundational research methods. With offices in Bingham Farms, Michigan, and Redondo Beach, California, 7th Sense delivers insights that validate or challenge client intuition, creating meaningful opportunities for product and communication success. By harnessing the human senses and intellect, the 7th Sense team supports brands in understanding and meeting the nuanced needs of their audiences. Visit www.7thsr.com for more information.

