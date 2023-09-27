Radius Global Market Research Appoints Ed Keller to its Board of Directors

Keller, a foremost expert in consumer insights, brings a wide range of experience as an entrepreneur, business development and acquisition specialist to his Board role with Radius.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global marketing research and insights firm, announced the appointment of Ed Keller, CEO of the Keller Advisory Group, to its board of directors. Keller brings a wealth of industry knowledge into Radius's growth and development initiatives.

Ed Keller

As Radius embarks on its next phase of expansion, Keller's deep experience will bring a fresh perspective to the Radius board of directors. Keller will play a pivotal role in identifying and evaluating potential opportunities, collaborating with the management team to leverage his domain experience to help Radius chart its strategic future. This includes the development of key offerings, international expansion, and assessment of M&A opportunities.

Chip Lister, Managing Director of Radius Global Market Research, said, "We are honored to welcome Ed Keller to our board of directors. His visionary approach to the data insights space aligns seamlessly with our desire to stay ahead of the curve to meet and exceed client expectations, and his industry knowledge will help us round out our board's advisory expertise. Ed's guidance will help us focus on critical growth areas as we move forward." 

In his role as CEO of The Keller Advisory Group, Keller provides advisory services to growth-focused companies in the data/analytics, SaaS, and MRX sectors. He serves as Executive Director at the Market Research Institute International offering guidance on the organization's online market research training and development curriculum. He is also a Visiting Scholar at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, conducting research on the Creator Economy.

Keller was a Social Intelligence 50 honoree in 2023 and an ESOMAR Insight250 awardee in 2022 and judge in 2023. He is an inductee into the Market Research Hall of Fame and Word-of-Mouth Marketing Hall of Fame. An acclaimed thought leader, Keller is the author of books such as "The Influentials" and "The Face-to-Face Book: Why Real Relationships Rule in a Digital Marketplace."

"I am impressed by the Radius team's achievements, the strength of their client base, and the relationships the team has built with top brands globally," said Keller, adding, "The company's consultative approach to growth-focused qualitative and quantitative research has great potential in a variety of sectors and applications. I look forward to contributing to their board and management team."

About Radius Global Market Research

Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy founded in 1960. Headquartered in New York City, Radius has offices throughout the U.S. and globally. Radius focuses on understanding the critical points of a brand's growth journey to help drive long term success. The Brand Growth Navigator is their strategic approach to prioritizing the critical business-building issues to tackle, from identifying compelling innovations to creating relevant customer segmentations. Their 60+ years of global brand-building expertise has encompassed partnerships with Fortune 500 leaders as well as emerging and start-up brands in more than 60 countries. www.radiusinsights.com

About The Keller Advisory Group

The Keller Advisory Group is a dynamic provider of board and advisory services, catering to entrepreneurs leading growth-stage companies in the realms of SaaS, data/analytics, and MRX. With an astute focus on today's rapidly evolving marketplace, the company also extends its invaluable guidance to marketing, communications, and insights leaders at brands. Founded by industry luminary Ed Keller, The Keller Advisory Group brings a wealth of expertise in critical domains. These encompass word-of- mouth and influencers, social data/analytics, creator economy within Web3, insights, strategy, and products, MarTech, research technologies, MRX, as well as comprehensive board and advisory services. Discover more about The Keller Advisory Group's transformative offerings at http://www.keller-advisory.com/.

