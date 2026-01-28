Radius+ Releases 2026 Radius+ Forecast for the Self-Storage Industry

An 80+ page, data-driven outlook on supply, demand, and market performance, informed by four decades of historical insight and expert industry commentary.

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius+ today announced the release of the 2026 Radius+ Forecast, an annual research report designed to help self-storage operators, investors, developers, and asset managers navigate a critical phase of the industry cycle.

Built on full-year 2025 data and supported by more than four decades of historical insight from 1984 through 2025, the 80+ page report combines proprietary Radius+ analytics with expert commentary from experienced industry professionals. Together, these elements provide a clear, data-driven view of current market conditions and the forces expected to shape performance in 2026.

The self-storage industry entered 2025 following a prolonged period of elevated development activity. As new supply moderated and capital markets tightened, transaction volume declined and underwriting assumptions adjusted. Despite these pressures, demand fundamentals remained supported by long-term demographic trends, constrained housing mobility, and uneven regional economic performance. These conditions have raised key questions around the duration of constrained development, the timing of recovery, and how risk and performance may vary across markets.

The 2026 Radius+ Forecast was developed to address those questions directly. By pairing long-term historical data with present-day market signals and expert interpretation, the report moves beyond surface-level narratives to provide deeper context and more actionable insight. The analysis helps distinguish structural shifts from cyclical patterns, giving industry participants a clearer understanding of where the market stands today and what may lie ahead.

To preserve analytical integrity, the report is independently produced. Radius+ does not accept sponsorships, paid placements, or promotional considerations in the development of the Annual Forecast, ensuring findings and conclusions remain neutral and driven solely by data.

"This report reflects our commitment to delivering clarity in an increasingly complex asset class," said James de Gorter, CEO and Founder of Radius+. "By combining decades of historical performance with current market data and real-world industry perspective, we created a resource professionals can rely on."

Inside the 2026 Radius+ Forecast

The report includes full-year 2025 market performance analysis; historic supply, demand, and pricing trends from 1984 to 2025; forecasts for 2026 supply growth, demand dynamics, and rental rate performance; and market-level insights highlighting regional divergence. Additional sections examine development pipelines, capital market conditions, operational performance, and long-term industry context.

Availability

The 2026 Radius+ Forecast is available free to all Radius+ users through the Radius+ platform. A Radius+ account is required.

To access the report or learn more, visit:

https://www.radiusplus.com/annual-report-2026/

