RadiusDC Announces Acquisition and Significant Expansion of Mission-Critical Carrier-Hotel at 55 Marietta

Delivering Essential Data Center Capacity in Supply-Constrained Downtown Atlanta Market

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiusDC , a leading provider of highly connected, innovative and resilient data center solutions, has announced the acquisition of the mission-critical carrier-hotel facility located at 55 Marietta Street NW in Downtown Atlanta.

The 403,000 square-foot, 21-story carrier hotel is strategically positioned at the hub of connectivity in the downtown Atlanta market. Featuring a robust connectivity ecosystem of 22 carriers on-net, 55 Marietta serves as a primary aggregation point for bandwidth in the Southeast U.S.

RadiusDC is set to add 8MW of additional utility capacity, boosting total capacity to 18MW, to facilitate the power needs of new and existing tenants.

"This expansion is a pivotal moment for RadiusDC and the Atlanta market," said Mike Krza, CEO of RadiusDC. "We're not just increasing critical IT capacity. We are delivering essential inventory into a constrained market, leveraging 55 Marietta's unmatched connectivity to support the next generation of AI and high-performance compute. This move reinforces our commitment to providing highly connected and resilient data center solutions where our customers need them most."

"The acquisition provides our core hyperscale and content customers an opportunity to expand with continuous inventory in a market where we believe options are limited," said Christopher Jensen, Managing Director of Blue Owl Capital . "RadiusDC was founded to help solve inventory issues in supply-constrained markets with connectivity-rich environments that our customers demand."

The Atlanta expansion further solidifies RadiusDC's position as a leader in scaled edge data center capacity, marking its fourth strategic location alongside Nashville , Miami , and Denver .

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld served as legal counsel to RadiusDC. Stream Realty Partners and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as advisors to the seller, a European family office.

