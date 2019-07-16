Radix Health Announces Strategic Partnership with SphereCommerce to Power DASH® Patient Intake and Digital Check-in Solution

ATLANTA and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix Health, a provider of cutting edge patient access and patient experience technologies, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SphereCommerce, LLC, leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments. Sphere will provide secure online payment processing technology for clients of Radix Health's patient intake solution, DASHin.

Radix Health is a health care technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Its DASH suite of solutions helps medical groups, health centers, and health systems see their patients, faster; its DASHin solution enables integrated patient intake so that patients can complete registration before they arrive to see their provider. With this new partnership, patients now also will be able to pay their copay or balances directly from their mobile phone prior to their appointment.

"We are moving one step closer toward providing a complete patient access and experience platform for our clients and their patients," said Dr. Arun Mohan, Co-Founder and CEO of Radix Health. "Our team has continued to innovate and develop software at breakneck speed, and our clients tell us that they love innovating with us. This partnership is an important step in making sure patients can access care without unnecessary friction in the process."

This partnership will enable health care practices to further engage their patients in a way that is meaningful to them. Collecting upfront payments has long been a challenge for our health care clients, and the ability to streamline those collections in a manner that is convenient and easy for patients will be critical going forward.

"We decided to partner with Sphere because of the unique integration and flexible pricing options Sphere will provide to our clients," noted Emily Tyson, SVP of Strategy & Operations. "Importantly, it will allow Radix Health to tailor our offerings to align with our clients' digital transformation strategies and remain flexible as our clients' needs evolve."

"We are aligned with Radix Health's client-centric focus on meeting the unique needs that health care organizations face as they respond to increasing consumerism in health care. Our end-to-end technology solutions offer health systems a frictionless integrated experience with the confidence of knowing transactions are secure," said Steve Rizzuto, Chief Executive Officer of Sphere.

About Sphere

Sphere, powered by TrustCommerce technology, is a leading provider of end-to-end integrated payments, security software, payments gateway and merchant acquiring products and services. Sphere serves large, complex enterprises and small local businesses across a range of vertically oriented end-markets, including healthcare, education, parking, insurance and non-profit. Sphere's integrated payments technology and security software enable its clients to process payments in a way that is: highly secure and compliant, integrated with their core business software, omnichannel, and processor-neutral. Sphere's partner-centric focused payments solutions serve small, midsize and enterprise level businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. To learn more, visit www.spherecommerce.com.

About Radix Health

Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient's appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

Company Contact:

Akshay Birla

VP, Sales & Marketing

(404) 590-0579

akshay.birla@radixhealth.com

SOURCE Radix Health