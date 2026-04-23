Radix Regenerative Launches as the Premier Clinical Partner for Hormone Replacement Therapy, Professional Peptides, and Regenerative Medicine

Company delivers rigorously tested BHRT pellets, overnight peptide delivery, and an integrated clinical platform built for modern medical practices.

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix Regenerative today announced its position as a leading provider of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), professional-grade peptides, and regenerative medicine solutions for medical practices across the United States. Built on the Latin conviction that lasting health requires treating the root cause rather than managing symptoms, Radix partners with functional medicine clinics, OB/GYN practices, medical spas, and weight loss clinics to deliver the highest-quality, third-party tested clinical products available; backed by a responsive, relationship-first partnership model.

Clinical Platform BHRT hormone pellets - 100% lot tested

Professional peptides with free overnight shipping

Integrated lab services

Provider inventory management portal Quality Standards Third-party tested - potency, sterility, endotoxin

USP <797> compliant compounding partners

COAs available on request for every lot

FDA-registered pharmacy partners

"Most medicine manages the surface. Radix goes to the root. We built this company to give forward-thinking providers access to the products and partnerships that make real patient outcomes possible."

— Radix Regenerative

Medical providers can initiate a partnership at radixregenerative.com. Onboarding is fast, most practices place their first order within five business days. No mandatory training purchases, no minimum order requirements, and small ongoing fees to maintain partner status. Radix Regenerative is currently accepting new partner practices across all 50 states.

About Radix Regenerative

Radix Regenerative provides medical providers with access to high-quality BHRT hormone pellets, professional-grade peptides, lab services, and inventory management solutions designed to support regenerative and preventative medicine. Rooted in the belief that real outcomes require addressing root causes, Radix serves functional medicine clinics, OB/GYN practices, medical spas, and weight loss clinics nationwide through a responsive, relationship-first partnership model.

SOURCE Radix Regenerative