Radix to Launch Its New Solution for Telcos and Operators, Android TV Device Management and MDM at MWC

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at MWC (Fira de Barcelona, February 24-27), showcasing its enterprise device management solutions, and launching its new tailor-made solution for telcos and operators, Android TV device management & MDM.

VISO Android TV device management and MDM

Available as a stand-alone cloud-based product or part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform (MDM), known as VISO, the solution is platform and device agnostic, letting telcos and operators stay on top of their device fleet, wherever their employees and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.

Nadav Avni, Marketing Director at Radix, said: "With telcos and operators providing a wide range of connected services and leasing more digital devices than ever, a centralized cloud-based device management solution became a vital need to streamline operations: remote control, assist, manage, maintain, configure, track and lock devices through a single interface, making sure they are ready and optimized at all times.

"Radix VISO device management platform is the only one taking in mind and providing effective administrative capabilities to all stakeholders in the organization (IT professionals, customer support, billing, training personnel, managers, coordinators and project managers)."

All customers looking to manage their fleet of digital devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 5 booth E61.

For more information, visit our website: www.radix-int.com / schedule a meeting with us

