Radley Corp Receives SOC 2 Type I Attestation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radley Corporation, an EDI software solutions company, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type I audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation provides evidence that Radley has a strong commitment to security and to delivering high-quality services to its clients by demonstrating that it has the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design of Radley Corp's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"Adhering to SOC II compliance ensures that our customers' data is secure from data breaches," said Mark Farneth, President of Radley Corporation. "Radley is committed to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data stored in the cloud."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria. Radley Corp has selected the security and availability criteria for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Radley Corp delivers trust-based services to their clients and, by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Radley Corp's controls."

About Radley Corporation

Since 1974, Radley Corporation has been providing innovative Electronic Data Interchange, Automated Data Collection and Supply Chain Management software solutions and support for companies across various industries. Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley serves organizations around the world looking to improve their business logistics processes. To learn more about Radley, visit www.radley.com.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly performs assessments on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and FERPA frameworks, as well as advanced-level penetration testing. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

