Radley Corporation Expands Customer Support Tool

Radley's customer portal, called RadTrack, has been available to its EDI customers for several years, allowing clients to easily open technical support cases for their Radley EDI software solutions. RadTrack access now has been expanded to include customers using Radley's data collection solutions.

With the new release, customers will notice many enhancements to the interface. RadTrack is now optimized for mobile devices, making it easier for clients to access support status updates and information from anywhere. Issue tracking is now displayed via a tracker bar containing status history and estimated completion dates. In addition, a section on Release Notes provides access to view information on product updates. Customers can also manage login information for members of their teams who need access to the RadTrack portal.

"We're excited to offer the enhanced RadTrack experience to all Radley customers," said Radley Vice President, Kevin Cammet. "We hope the changes to the portal and its availability to our data collection customers will address our customers' need for flexible ways to interact with Radley support. It will also allow our team to streamline our workflows to quickly address customer support issues."

Clients wishing to setup RadTrack access may do so by contacting Radley customer support. In addition to support via the customer portal, access to Radley's customer support teams remains available via phone or email.

About Radley Corporation

Radley provides EDI, manufacturing and warehouse solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve the efficiency and productivity of their business logistics processes. To learn more, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.

