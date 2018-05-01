Radley Corporation Expands Platform for Public Works Agencies

As public utilities strive to move from manual data collection to more efficient processes, Radley determined they could address these concerns by broadening their product offering. Utilities, public works facilities and wastewater treatment plants can benefit from Radley's configurable and scalable solutions. "Radley is pleased to offer public utilities software solutions to help increase their Cityworks Storeroom functionality," said Radley Vice President, Kevin Cammet. "Radley's hardware and software experts can help Cityworks users automate Storeroom transactions while providing additional solutions to address the unique needs of the industry."

From a simple and user-friendly interface, Radley software turns tedious daily operations and error-prone, manual data entry into optimized workflows, boosting productivity and reducing labor costs. By communicating scanned data against Cityworks, Radley software validates and updates the database in real-time, streamlining Cityworks Storeroom inventory operations from check-in, to kitting to cycle counts. Additional platform functionality such as Asset Tracking, Task Management and Labor Tracking can further help utilities streamline daily operations, consolidate tasks, and automate workflows—all within a Cityworks-centric environment.

With a few Cityworks projects already in progress, the Radley team is headed out to spread the news at the Cityworks User Conference taking place in Salt Lake City, UT May 9-11. Be sure to stop by booth #807 to learn more about Radley's solution platform for public utilities or visit www.RADLEY.com/Cityworks today.

About Radley Corporation

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve process efficiency and productivity. Talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010.

About Cityworks

Founded in 1986, Azteca Systems supports more than 650 customers throughout the United States and around the world ranging in size from single user sites to installations that service millions of people and multiple disciplines. These clients include public works agencies, large and small communities, water/wastewater/stormwater districts, streets and traffic, parks and recreation, facilities, and other organizations involved with capital assets infrastructure and the maintenance associated with its care and operation.

