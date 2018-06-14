Radley Corporation Helps Loan Servicers to Stay in Compliance with USDA Requirements

As reporting formats become more standardized through EDI, lenders may need to switch from Web reporting to EDI reporting. With over 40 years of experience, Radley Corporation EDI Managed Services helps streamline the process. Radley President, Mark Farneth, said "Radley is pleased to work with the banking industry to help easily guide new partners into the EDI experience while increasing functionality and improving productivity."

Radley's iR*EDI eliminates error-prone manual entry and automates tasks that slow down processes. With a simple and user friendly interface, Radley's EDI software helps the banking industry:

Comply with the latest USDA regulations

Save time by automatically scheduling transmissions

Reduce IT resources with Radley's EDI Managed Services

Gain full data visibility with direct integration to back-end business systems

About Radley: Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support, Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve process efficiency and productivity.

