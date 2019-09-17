Radley Corporation Improves Customer Experience

A number of changes have been applied across each of the company's EDI products. Users will notice a new color scheme, as well as other enhancements including calendars, list buttons, action buttons, and menus to improve usability. Also included in the upgrade is search capability, allowing for quick access to functions like specific folders or reports. Building on recent updates to Radley's customer portal, these changes complete a new, cohesive look and feel for the customer experience.

"We're pleased to be able to provide an enhanced user experience for our EDI customers," said Radley President, Mark Farneth. "Based on our customers' needs, Radley incorporates the latest trends and requirements into our products."

Radley Corporation is a leading EDI provider with over 40 years of industry knowledge and experience. This expertise helps configure EDI solutions for specific industries and customer processes.

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support; Radley provides solutions to organizations around the world looking to improve the efficiency and productivity of their business logistics processes. To learn more, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.

