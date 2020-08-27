Radley Corporation Launches Renamed Solution Platform for Manufacturers and Warehouses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radley Corporation, a leader in software for manufacturing and warehousing, announced the latest solution platform, ENDEAVOR. The platform name reflects Radley's focus on helping clients to achieve "lean" practices in their organizations while ensuring the ability to be agile within the ever-changing business environments.

Originally developed in the mid-1990s in response to customer and industry demand for automated data collection, Radley's solutions use barcoding, RFID, and IIoT technology to collect information throughout manufacturing production or warehouse processes. This insight allows manufacturers and distribution centers to streamline workflows while adding visibility to their key performance data. Unlike out-of-the-box MES or WMS systems, the ENDEAVOR platform consists of fully configurable, scalable modules to meet companies' unique needs. These modules include:

Asset Tracking

Containerization & Kitting

Inventory Control

Labor Tracking

Product Traceability

Task Management

WIP (Work in Progress) Tracking

Legacy System Integration

Radley understands the many challenges manufacturers and distributions centers are under with the extreme pressure to produce and deliver quality goods while containing costs and preserving customer satisfaction. Its staff of industry experts is continually working to expand its product offering to provide the most comprehensive solution platform. "Radley's ENDEAVOR platform gives our clients access to relevant, reliable data," said Radley Vice President, Kevin Cammet. "In turn, they are able to realize significant improvements in time savings, cost reduction and overall productivity."

The ENDEAVOR platform joins Radley's collection of EDI software solutions aimed at increasing visibility, reducing costs and optimizing the supply chain. Well-known for their integration abilities, Radley's EDI, Manufacturing and Warehouse solutions work seamlessly with multiple ERP and business systems.

About Radley Corporation

Through a combination of consulting, software & hardware configuration, training and support; Radley has provided solutions for over 45 years to organizations around the world looking to improve their business logistics processes. To learn more about Radley, talk to a Product Specialist at 616-541-6010 or visit www.radley.com today.

CONTACT: Wendy Stanley, [email protected]

Website: www.radley.com

