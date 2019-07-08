Radley Corporation Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Radley Corporation as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2019.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

"Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain."

Radley helps manufacturers increase visibility to the supply chain by identifying areas that can be automated and streamlined using sophisticated solutions for EDI, Manufacturing & Warehouse operations. "Radley Corporation is excited to be included in the SDCE 100. We're committed to helping our customers achieve efficiency and productivity throughout their supply chain," said Radley's Sr. Vice President, Kevin Cammet.

