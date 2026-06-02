Radley Health Announces $3 Million Seed Funding Round to Expand Peer-Driven Mental Health Care Across Ohio and Into Georgia

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radley Health (d/b/a RadleyCare), a mission-driven behavioral health company focused on serving adults living with serious mental illness (SMI), today announced the successful close of its $3 million seed funding round. The round includes participation from leading healthcare organizations and mission-aligned investors, including Aurora Forge, Jackson Healthcare, Peg's Foundation, and several prominent family offices. These new investors join CareSource, which previously announced an investment into Radley Health.

The announcement comes during Mental Health Awareness Month, highlighting the urgent need for scalable, community-based solutions to address the growing mental health crisis in Ohio and across the US. In the past 15 years, serious depression in teens has increased by 2x. Emergency room visits for substance use and mental health conditions increased by 42% over the same period. Radley Health is building a best-in-class, peer-supported care model that empowers individuals with lived experience to support others on their recovery journey.

Radley has rapidly built one of the largest peer support networks in the region, with more than 450 certified peer support specialists operating across 70+ counties in Ohio. These peers are actively helping address access gaps in a state where 75 of 88 counties are designated as Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas.

The company has also established strong partnerships with leading behavioral health and community organizations, including Talbert House, Mercy Health, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, the Hamilton County Mental Health Court, Signature Health, HealthSource of Ohio, and the University of Cincinnati Mobile Crisis Unit, among others. These collaborations enable Radley to deliver coordinated, community-based care that meets individuals where they are.

"Radley Health was founded with a simple but powerful belief: adults living with serious mental illness deserve the opportunity to live amazing lives," said Anson Frericks, CEO and Co-Founder of Radley Health. "Our mission is to empower these individuals through peer support and innovative care models, and our vision is to make recovery possible for everyone. This funding allows us to scale that mission and reach more people in need."

Building on its success in Ohio, Radley is now preparing for geographic expansion into Georgia, where it has already recruited 50 peer support specialists through a partnership with the Georgia Mental Health Consumer Network. This expansion represents the next step in Radley's strategy to bring its scalable, peer-driven model to underserved communities nationwide.

Radley's model leverages certified peer support specialists—individuals with lived experience in recovery—to provide ongoing engagement, mentorship, and support. By integrating peer services with clinical care and community partnerships, Radley aims to improve outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower total cost of care for Medicaid populations. Their partnership approach also eliminates Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse by ensuring referred patients receive the prescribed interventions for their recovery.

With this new capital, Radley plans to:

Expand its peer workforce and training infrastructure

Deepen partnerships with healthcare providers and community organizations

Enhance its technology platform to support scalable, data-driven care delivery

Launch operations in Georgia and additional states

Investors in the round highlighted Radley's differentiated approach and strong alignment with the future of value-based behavioral healthcare.

"Radley Health represents the kind of innovative, community-centered solution our healthcare system needs," said Rick Kellar, CEO of Peg's Foundation. "Their peer-led model has the potential to drive meaningful outcomes for individuals and systems alike and aligns with our vision that recovery is possible for everyone impacted by serious mental illness."

As demand for mental health services continues to rise, Radley Health is positioned to be a leader in delivering compassionate, scalable care to those who need it most.

About Radley Health

Radley Health is a behavioral health company dedicated to empowering adults living with serious mental illness to live amazing lives. Through peer support, community partnerships, and innovative care delivery, Radley is building a future where recovery is possible for everyone.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Radley Health Inc