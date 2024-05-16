Radon Medical Imaging Announces 5-Year Medical Imaging Asset Management Agreement with Vandalia Health

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radon Medical Imaging (Radon), a leading medical imaging equipment maintenance and repair services company, today announced it was selected as the Medical Imaging Asset Management firm for several Vandalia Health facilities. It is a multi-year, multimillion dollar contract with meaningful growth opportunities.

"First, I would like to thank Vandalia Health for trusting Radon with their medical imaging services responsibilities," said Anthony Border, CEO at Radon. "We understand how important it is for Vandalia Health to have its equipment up and running in order to deliver the care their patients need in a timely fashion."

Vandalia Health currently has hospitals, outpatient offices and telemedicine centers across West Virginia, as well as parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The organization focuses on patient-centered care by improving healthcare access and improving patient outcomes, quality of life, and reducing costs for its patients.

"I'm also really proud of our team that completed a rigorous and highly competitive process over the last six months to secure this agreement," Border said. "We believe this is the start of a long and rewarding relationship with Vandalia Health."

Vandalia Health was created on September 1, 2022, by the combination of CAMC Health Systems and Mon Health System. The organization has continued to grow, adding several hospitals and the Davis Health System. The Vandalia Health System currently has 14 hospitals, three managed hospitals with 1,530 beds, 190 ambulatory locations as well as 13,000 employees.

About Radon Medical Imaging

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia with additional corporate offices/warehouses in Moneta, Virginia, Rome, Georgia and Gaffney, South Carolina, Radon Medical Imaging is a leading independent service organization that services, assembles, repairs, sells and distributes new and refurbished medical imaging equipment including, but not limited to: MRI, PET/CT, fluoroscopy, mammography, cardiac cath lab, urology, digital DR and CR, C-arm, general radiographic (X-Ray) and select PACS systems. Radon Medical Imaging has more than 140 employees across 16 states and covers a service and sales region encompassing parts of the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S., while offering parts nationwide and internationally.

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies within healthcare, consumer and business services that are committed to driving economic value and social impact. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at www.5cpartners.com.

