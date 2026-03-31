Radon Medical Imaging Announces Acquisition of Majestic Medical Solutions

Transaction strengthens Radon's service capabilities and expands its presence into Louisiana and Mississippi

CHARLESTON, W.Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radon Medical Imaging (Radon), a leading medical imaging equipment maintenance and repair services company, today announced it has acquired Majestic Medical Solutions (Majestic), a trusted provider of medical imaging equipment services and solutions based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The transaction closed in the fourth quarter of 2025 and marks Radon's fourth add-on acquisition, reinforcing its position as one of the largest regional medical imaging service providers, with meaningful scale across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Established in 2004, Majestic Medical Solutions specializes in comprehensive asset management and equipment maintenance services, serving blue-chip hospital systems and healthcare facilities with best-in-class support and technical expertise. Known for its strong customer-centric service orientation, the company has developed deep relationships with premier healthcare clients and operates with a team of highly skilled field service technicians.

"We've known the leadership team and successfully partnered with Majestic on various opportunities for years, and joining together is a natural progression of our relationship," said David Wilson, CEO of Radon. "Majestic has consistently demonstrated the same values and commitment to customer service that define the culture at Radon. Their strong service orientation and established presence in the southeast region align perfectly with our strategic vision. We're thrilled to welcome the Majestic team to Radon."

Jeff Sirk, the founder of Majestic, will join the Radon leadership team and will remain a key stakeholder in the combined business, continuing to play a pivotal role in strategic direction and customer relationships.

"This partnership positions us to scale our operations and deliver even greater value to our customers," Sirk said. "We'll maintain the service excellence and customer focus we're known for, while gaining access to broader capabilities, additional resources and the ability to serve customers across a much larger geography."

Radon has evolved into a full-service medical imaging solutions provider supporting the entire equipment imaging lifecycle from acquisition through replacement. Radon sells and services medical imaging equipment across all advanced imaging modalities including CT, MRI, PET-CT and Vascular X-Ray, among others. It serves academic medical centers, large IDN health systems and other healthcare providers.

Since partnering with 5th Century Partners in 2022, Radon has executed a disciplined acquisition strategy to expand its geographic footprint and service capabilities. The company has more than tripled its revenue, expanded from five to 26 states, and significantly increased its workforce to support growing customer demand, all while continuing to deliver best-in-class service and capabilities to its growing customer base. Today, it boasts more than 220 team members, including over 135 highly trained field service technicians and engineers.

Radon's previous acquisitions include Premier Imaging Medical Systems in 2022, Tristate Biomedical Solutions in 2023 and Alpha Imaging in 2024. Radon continues to seek opportunities to partner with other culturally aligned and like-minded service providers in the imaging equipment space.

DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Radon. Avante Capital Partners provided debt financing to support the Majestic transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Radon Medical Imaging

Radon Medical Imaging is a leading independent service organization that services, assembles, repairs, and sells new and refurbished medical imaging equipment including, but not limited to: MRI, PET/CT, fluoroscopy, mammography, cardiac cath lab, urology, digital DR and CR, C-arm, general radiographic (X-Ray) and select PACS systems. Radon Medical Imaging was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, with additional corporate offices and 150,000+ square feet of warehouse space in Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company has more than 220 employees across 26 states and covers a service, asset management and sales region encompassing parts of the Midwest, the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern regions of the U.S.

About Majestic Medical Solutions

Majestic Medical Solutions, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides medical imaging equipment and comprehensive service solutions to hospitals, imaging centers, private practices and other healthcare facilities. Founded in 2004, the company offers installation, training, preventative maintenance, emergency support, sales and dedicated service contracts for new and refurbished imaging equipment.

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in lower middle-market companies within healthcare and business services that have outsized growth potential. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at www.5cpartners.com.

SOURCE Radon Medical Imaging