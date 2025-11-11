RADPAIR Launches PAIRsdk and Announces Industry Coalition to Build the Foundation for Agentic AI in Radiology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADPAIR, the company specializing in generative AI-driven radiology reporting, today announced the launch of PAIRsdk, a new developer framework designed to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across radiology. The SDK establishes a foundation for creating intelligent, interoperable, and voice-first workflows — built with the intention of being open sourced in collaboration with partners across the industry.

Dr. Avez Rizvi, CEO and Founder of RADPAIR, commented, "Agentic AI is no longer a concept—it's a reality we're delivering today through RADPAIR. Our mission is to redefine how radiologists interact with technology by creating intelligent, collaborative workflows that feel almost cinematic in their fluidity. To truly unlock this future, industry standards must evolve through collaboration between vendors, committees, and governing bodies. When leadership and interoperability align, we can transform innovation into everyday practice—and restore a sense of joy and purpose to the art of reporting."

PAIRsdk introduces a unified framework that allows imaging systems, reporting tools, and AI platforms to work seamlessly through consistent structure and communication. It enables developers and vendors to build Agentic AI capabilities that understand context, act safely, and integrate naturally within existing radiology environments.

To drive this forward, RADPAIR has formed a coalition of partners who share its vision of advancing radiology through collaboration and openness. The initial coalition includes Fovia AI, Interlinx Systems, FINAO, Fireworks AI, AdvaPACs, deepc, Accessium Group, Radiopaedia.org, Vesta Teleradiology,Intelerad and many more to come.

Radiopaedia.org CEO and Founder, Dr. Frank Gaillard, noted: "More than ever before, standardizing how radiology platforms interact with AI services is a crucial step towards maximizing the benefits these new tools provide."

Graeme McKay, CTO at Interlinx Systems, emphasized the importance of seamless integration: "At Interlinx Systems, we believe technology should simplify—not slow down—care delivery. This SDK removes the barriers that have held back AI adoption by making integration effortless. With seamless DICOM, HL7, and FHIR connectivity, AI vendors can deploy their solutions in days instead of months—helping radiologists spend less time managing systems and more time focusing on what matters most: their patients."

Kevin Kreeger, CTO at Fovia AI, stated, "We are super excited to contribute to this SDK. As a company that has focused on optimizing the Radiologist's efficiency in front of the workstation for over 20 years, we have always counted clicks to measure improved workload. But I believe that the radiologist's performance improvements produced by Agentic AI enabled with this SDK will dwarf the benefit of minimizing clicks here and there. Add that to Voice-first control of the radiologist's environment, including the viewing workstation, and this has the potential to both increase efficiency and reduce burnout because radiologists can lower their cognitive load by speaking naturally to their entire environment to accomplish tasks."

Together, this group will help shape the next phase of the initiative — establishing governance and co-developing the open standard for release in 2026.

RADPAIR's own Agentic AI reporting platform, PAIR 3.0, will be unveiled at the end of November during RSNA 2025. Visitors can explore PAIRsdk, experience PAIR 3.0 firsthand, and learn more about the partner coalition live at RADPAIR's Booth #4932, McCormick Place, Chicago.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR is an AI-driven technology company empowering radiologists to work smarter and faster, transforming radiology workflows through advanced AI and seamless system integration. By connecting generative AI, imaging systems, reporting platforms, and clinical data, RADPAIR enables radiologists to work more efficiently, reduce turnaround times, and deliver higher-quality reports. Designed for collaboration and scalability, RADPAIR helps healthcare organizations modernize their radiology infrastructure and unlock the full potential of AI-driven diagnostics.

