Radware is Positioned as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Web Application Firewall by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

14 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Web Application Firewall vendors.
  • Radware, with its comprehensive Web Application Firewall technology, has received the highest rating across the parameter of technology excellence.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2023. This marks the third consecutive year Radware has been named a WAF leader.

Shrikant Jarad, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Radware offers a comprehensive WAF solution that includes protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and zero-day attacks. In addition, it provides bot management, API protection, Layer 7 DDoS protection, and client-side protection. Radware's WAF solution is unique due to its Radware SecurePath® API-based out-of-path deployment model, positive security model, advanced device fingerprinting, cross-correlated source blocking, and built-in API security mechanisms. With overall strong performance across the parameter of customer impact and the highest rating for technology excellence, Radware has been positioned as a 2023 technology leader in the global WAF market."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading WAF providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, the study includes  strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiators, and market positions.

"Being recognized for the third consecutive year as a WAF industry leader underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief marketing officer. "We continue to raise the bar in application security, helping our customers combat the most sophisticated threats, and reduce the risk of data breach and financial loss.

Additional Resources:

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: FacebookLinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

Media Contacts:
Gerri Dyrek
Radware
[email protected]

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/ 

Contact:
Mr. Ajinkya Ingle
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949
United States
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (+1) 978-344-2770
Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/radware-is-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2023-spark-matrixtm-for-web-application-firewall-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-472
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

