Radware is the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for DDoS Mitigation by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading DDoS mitigation vendors.

Radware, with its comprehensive technology for DDoS mitigation, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware the leader in the SPARK Matrix™: DDoS Mitigation, 2024, for the fourth consecutive year.

Sujitsinh Dubal, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "Radware's cloud-based and hardware DDoS mitigation solutions offer high mitigation capacity and real-time attack coverage to protect against a wide variety of threats, including advanced, encrypted and zero-day attacks. Radware protects organizations against network- and application-layer DDoS attacks using behavioral-based protection, which also enables accurate, real-time attack detection. Radware provides DDoS protection for all types of environments, including on-prem data centers, and private and public clouds. Radware also offers integrated WAF, bot and API protection for all the environments, multi-faceted protection for public cloud environments, and advanced multi-cloud ADC. With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Radware has been positioned as the leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: DDoS Mitigation, 2024."

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading DDoS mitigation providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. In addition, it includes strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Radware offers innovative DDoS mitigation capabilities that continue to earn us recognition as an industry leader," said Sharon Trachtman, chief marketing officer at Radware. "Our AI-powered solutions use machine-learning based algorithms and automated signature creation to surgically block attacks and help our customers navigate a threat landscape that is constantly evolving. Customers choose Radware for our advanced technology and stay with us because of our proven ability to deliver more accurate and adaptive protection as well as shorter mean time to resolution."

