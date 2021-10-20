Radware Named the 2021 Technology Leader in the DDoS Mitigation Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) the 2021 technology leader in the report titled SPARK Matrix™: DDoS Mitigation.

"With the highest rankings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Radware is positioned as the 2021 technology leader among 14 other vendors in the global DDoS mitigation market," said Sachin Birajdar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global DDoS mitigation market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The SPARK Matrix evaluation examined Radware and 14 other vendors by assessing each company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition.

"Being recognized for the strong value we deliver to our customers and our technology excellence is a testament to Radware's market leadership," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief business operation officer. "The stakes in keeping organizations safe when threats are becoming more frequent and powerful have never been higher. Our solutions are built so our customers can regain visibility and control over their environments, and accurately detect, automatically block, and quickly mitigate attacks without sacrificing productivity."

According to the research, driven by the growing market opportunity, DDoS mitigation vendors are offering robust DDoS mitigation platforms to secure organizations' networks, servers, websites, and applications from all types of DDoS attacks. These solutions offer features such as greater attack coverage, holistic mitigation capabilities, high mitigation capacity, and threat intelligence. However, the breadth and depth of functionalities vary between different vendors offerings. Driven by the growing competition, DDoS mitigation vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy, and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive.

With the continuous evolution and increasing sophistication of DDoS attacks, the research showed some leading vendors are rapidly adopting artificial intelligence, machine learning, and anti-fraud techniques for a robust solution that can detect and mitigate the most complex DDoS attacks. Vendors are also adopting new strategies such as automated attack detection and orchestrated mitigation using multiple methods, behavioral-based detection, real-time signature creation, encrypted attack protection, and others.

The report finds that Radware is an innovative and leading provider of DDoS mitigation solutions. Through its Radware DefensePro® and Cloud DDoS Protection Services, the company offers automated, machine-learning based DDoS protection from advanced threats, including IoT-based, Burst, DNS, and TLS/SSL attacks; ransom DDoS campaigns; IoT botnets; phantom floods; and other types of cyber-attacks. Radware includes DDoS protection, behavioral analysis, and SSL protection in a single solution, as well as provides protection for any network infrastructure, including on-premises data centers, and private and public clouds. Additionally, Radware provides integrated web application firewall, bot management, and API protection services for all environments and multi-faceted cloud-native protection for public cloud environments.

As part of its DDoS protection solution, Radware provides unique protection for carriers and service providers through its innovative quantiles-based DDoS protection algorithms. The algorithms are designed to protect large scale and mobile edge networks from phantom DDoS floods and anomalies that sneak below the radar in high bandwidth networks.

According to Birajdar, "Radware offers on-premises and cloud-based DDoS mitigation solutions that help organizations secure themselves from known and zero-day DoS/DDoS attacks by identifying and mitigating attacks in real-time. The company offers its DefensePro® virtual appliance to secure public clouds utilizing Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure from sophisticated Layer 3 and 7 floods attacks, encrypted attacks, and in-session and east-west attacks. Additionally, it provides automated zero-day attack defense with behavioral-based detection and mitigation, keyless SSL/TLS flood mitigation, advanced attack protection, and accurate network flood mitigation."

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

