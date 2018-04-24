RADWIN Deployment Praised by Peoples Telephone Cooperative

Keith Kindle, Director of Wireless Operations, Peoples Wireless: "Our goal is to serve residents living outside of the cooperative's fiber footprint. We tested JET side-by-side with other wireless equipment and found RADWIN's gear to be the most reliable, hands down! In our area we have to deal with severe weather such as thunderstorms, tornados, damaging winds and torrential rains. In some areas there is also heavy congestion in the 5 GHz spectrum. But with JET PtMP and RADWIN 2000 PtP we consistently get excellent service, even when the equipment is deployed on the same tower with other 5 GHz radios. Our field technicians love the simplicity of the installation and the fact that once RADWIN's systems are installed, they rarely have to return on a trouble issue."

Concluded Kindle: "We have found that a major advantage of RADWIN's wireless broadband equipment over fiber are the costs. In areas where fiber is too expensive, RADWIN enables us to expand into new areas more cost effectively."

Dennis Stipati, RADWIN GM, North America: "JET is rapidly emerging as the number 1 choice of Telephone Cooperatives whose target is to serve local communities, no matter how remote. Time and again COOPs turn to RADWIN as they are assured a dependable carrier-class product that delivers the highest capacity with utmost reliability."

Click here to see the video

About RADWIN

RADWIN is a leading provider of Point-to-Multipoint and Point-to-Point broadband wireless solutions. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, broadband access, private network connectivity, video surveillance transmission as well as delivering broadband on the move for trains, vehicles and vessels.

www.radwin.com



RADWIN Sales

US: +1-201-252-4224

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: sales@radwin.com



Media Contact

Tammy Levy

RADWIN

Tel: +972-3-766-2916

Email: pr@radwin.com



Peoples Telephone Cooperative, Inc.

Organized in 1952, Peoples Telephone continues to provide dependable, high quality telephone service in Wood County and beyond. Peoples offers fixed wireless broadband, Ignyte, in areas that are not served with our traditional DSL and landline service. This unlimited Internet service is available in 21 East Texas communities.

Contact:

Tel: 1-800-333-9779 / 903-763-2214

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radwin-deployment-praised-by-peoples-telephone-cooperative-300635507.html

SOURCE RADWIN

Related Links

http://www.radwin.com

