RADWIN introduces an innovative PtMP 1.5Gbps MultiSector™ base station series for low TCO deployments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN ( www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced the introduction of its new and innovative MultiSector™ PtMP dual-carrier base station series.

Service providers planning greenfield deployments in low populated areas are challenged by the need for high-quality Omni-directional coverage for a limited number of potential customers while requiring inexpensive wireless infrastructure to adhere to the business model. RADWIN's unique MultiSector is an innovative offering for these Service Providers as well as network operators facing a similar challenge.

RADWIN MultiSector series delivers 1.5Gbps throughput and supports up to 4 sectors per base station with integrated or external antennas to achieve 360° coverage. The MultiSector solution enables service providers and network operators to increase network capacity and coverage while reducing site complexity and TCO.

RADWIN's new base station series reduces the amount of glue components and cable wiring per site to a minimum. The self-contained base station incorporates dual radios, a built-in GPS antenna, and Layer-2 Switch. MultiSector also enables self-backhaul, eliminating the need for an additional PtP radio.

RADWIN offers two base station solutions:

MultiSector Integrated is a base station that includes 180˚ (dual 90˚) sector MIMO antennas and connectors to attach an additional 180˚ RADWIN antenna unit, or other 3rd party antennas to cover a full 360˚. Each of the radio carrier resources are split between 2 antennas in the time domain, avoiding signal power loss when using an RF splitter.

This solution was designed for MicroPoP coverage supporting short-range connectivity of up to 2-3km including small or isolated rural villages, industrial parks on the outskirts of town, video surveillance, and remote automation for digital oil & gas fields.

MultiSector Connectorized, is a self-contained base station, connecting up to 4 external MIMO antennas to enable ultra-high flexibility in antenna selection per deployment scenario. The base station is ideal for the deployment of multiple sites and sectors, each site addressing different coverage requirements (i.e. sector width and distance), such as long-range rural connectivity, video surveillance applications, and more. After being successfully deployed on a project only basis, RADWIN MultiSector Connectorized is now available for purchase through its global channel partners.

Zeev Farkash, RADWIN's VP Global Sales said, "RADWIN's MultiSector solution was also chosen for a large rural project in Latin America and will cover many Government agencies and residential homes. The win is a result of the operational simplicity and deployment flexibility of the multisector solution and we believe this product will satisfy the needs of service providers and network operators worldwide."

About RADWIN:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Register here to our upcoming Multisector webinars.

Visit: www.radwin.com

RADWIN Sales

HQ: +972-3-769-2820

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Amanda Azran

Tel: +972-3-766-2904

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RADWIN

Related Links

http://www.radwin.com

