RADWIN Professional Services provide network optimization assistance worldwide, during Covid-19

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that its global Professional Services team has been working tirelessly around the clock during the Covid-19 lockdown to carry out wireless network audits, attain maximum operational efficiency, prevent failures and protect the investment of partners and customers around the globe.

Over the past months the RADWIN Professional Services team has proactively approached partners and customers across India, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas to provide optimization and preventative maintenance and assure RADWIN's PtP and PtMP wireless communication solutions will provide many more years of dependable service.

During this period the team carried out a network audit at Velocity, a division of Butler Electric Cooperative, and a rural utility company that deployed a RADWIN JET network to deliver high-speed wireless broadband to residential and business customers in rural Kansas.

The Professional Services team used WINManage network management tool to review and update software revisions and carry out a utilization report to analyze base station traffic, number of subscribers per sector, spectrum analysis, best service practices and sector recommendations based on oversubscription.

"Since the RADWIN Professional Services team contacted us to carry out preventative maintenance, the Velocity network has undergone a full software upgrade and changes have been implemented based on audit results. I am happy to say that our network is performing outstandingly, and we could not be happier with the results," said Kirk Day, Broadband Operations Manager at Butler Electric Cooperative.

Dan Weitzman, RADWIN's VP of Global Professional Services said "The Professional Services team is committed to continuing the auditing of as many networks as possible and we will do everything in our power to provide the highest level of support for RADWIN partners and customers to assure optimized network performance during these challenging times."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS.

Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Visit: www.radwin.com

