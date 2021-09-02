RADWIN PtMP selected for High-Speed Internet by Texas ISP

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, today announced that Encompass RE LLC (d.b.a Encompass North America) selected RADWIN's cutting-edge JET DUO and JET AIR Point-to-MultiPoint solutions. Encompass provides high-quality broadband connectivity to residential and commercial customers, especially those in underserved and unserved areas of Texas.

Encompass was formed to fulfill the need for wireless broadband internet access in underserved areas, and simultaneously provide alternatives to residents with limited internet service options. Encompass sought a solution that could overcome geographic challenges, at a competitive price.

Technological Preference and Performance

After examining several wireless broadband vendors, Encompass selected RADWIN. "We were impressed by RADWIN's competitive price, small form factor antennas, beamforming technology, and their business partnership approach", said Christian Shbeeb, CTO of Encompass. "Now we can offer Internet consumers an affordable choice, with quality service and support."

For example, some of Encompass's deployments pose foliage challenges. RADWIN's beamforming technology is particularly advantageous in enabling quality connectivity in these areas.

Fixed Wireless Networks with dramatically wider coverage

RADWIN's PtMP solutions enable Service Providers to deploy fixed wireless networks with dramatically wider coverage. This is achieved through excellent interference mitigation technologies that extend the cell edge, reaching more customers and reducing the overall amount of wireless infrastructure.

As of August 2021, Encompass has deployed multiple JET DUO and JET AIR base stations with many more planned. The initial implementation serves customers at the edge of Houston, in Fulshear, Simonton and Wallis Texas, and will expand from there.

"We are thrilled that Encompass recognized the technological superiority of RADWIN's advanced PtMP solutions," said Reinhard Florin, RADWIN General Manager of US & Canada. "In this deployment, the benefit of RADWIN's equipment is two-fold: first of all, to offer a higher-capacity alternative to satellite and DSL, and secondly to enable Encompass to deliver affordable, best-effort or SLA services to assure full customer satisfaction."

About RADWIN:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

About ENCOMPASS:

Encompass RE LLC d.b.a Encompass North America is a privately held fixed wireless and fiber internet service provider in the U.S., offering affordable high-speed internet, digital phone services, and security services. Encompass was established in 2019 and serves residential and business customers in rural and suburban areas of Texas. The company is headquartered in Katy, TX (metro Houston). Additional information is available at www.encompassna.com.

