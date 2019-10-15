RADWIN to Showcase New 1.5Gbps JET DUO PtMP: A Dual-carrier 5GHz Beamforming Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN ( www.radwin.com ), the global wireless broadband provider, today announced that it will showcase its disruptive JET DUO PtMP dual-carrier 5GHz solution at WISPAPALOOZA in the U.S and My Broadband in South Africa in October. JET DUO encapsulates two 5GHz radios with Beam-forming technology in a single compact unit to deliver ultra-capacity broadband of up to 1.5Gbps while reducing the installation costs and tower rental expenses associated with deploying multiple single-band base stations.

JET DUO enables service providers to deliver ultra-high capacity with unmatched reliability to businesses and residential customers where there is huge demand for high speed broadband. JET DUO maximizes network capacity thanks to its innovative 2nd generation beamforming antenna that ensures outstanding radio performance even in challenging environments with heavy interference. It's dual carrier capability also provides the flexibility to select the two best frequency channels across the dense 5GHz spectrum.

Sharon Sher, RADWIN's President and CEO: "JET DUO is the latest addition to our carrier-grade portfolio, delivering broadband at a fraction of the cost of fiber. With JET DUO, service providers can fulfill the explosion in demand for capacity and deliver fiber-quality service of 100Mbps and beyond while reducing total cost of ownership."

RADWIN's JET DUO Solution will be GA in early Q1/2020.

