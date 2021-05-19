RADWIN unveils NEW NEO base station series that changes the quality vs. price paradigm

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADWIN (www.radwin.com), announced today the immediate availability of its NEW and powerful NEO Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) beamforming base station series and SU AIR 500Mbps Subscriber Units. NEO series addresses the needs of wireless internet service providers (WISP) to deliver high-performance Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services for a low-price tag, enabled with RADWIN's advanced technology.

PtMP without compromising on cost or quality

The new NEO series complements RADWIN's extensive PtMP portfolio, including the market-proven JET series and MultiSector series. The entire PtMP portfolio is supported by RADWIN OSS tools to ensure internet service providers with simplified operation. RADWIN is offering NEO as the best PtMP alternative for Service Providers requiring to upscale their wireless networks with high-performing systems at a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). In addition, WISPs can mix and match optimal base stations for different deployment scenarios, while using common subscriber units, compatible across all of RADWIN's 5GHz portfolio.

Best-in-class wireless network solutions

"NEO is a very attractive solution for WISPs looking for excellent performance 5GHz connectivity at a bargain price," explained Sharon Sher, CEO of RADWIN. "Before NEO, potential customers had to choose between high-quality, premium-priced solutions or low-priced solutions that tend to fail when delivering capacity in congested spectrum or crowded sectors. Our new product series shifts the quality vs. price paradigm by delivering reliable and high-capacity connectivity at very competitive price."

About NEO Series

RADWIN's NEO series is comprised of single and dual-carrier base stations, NEO, and NEO DUO, with an advanced bidirectional beamforming antenna. Delivering up to 1.5Gbps and serving up to 128 customers, the NEO series offers best-in-class radio interference mitigation that ensures reliable connectivity in the 5GHz congested spectrum, exceeding WFH (Work From Home) service requirements.

NEO outperforms market-available Access Points that use horn or uplink-only beamforming. NEO extends the cell edge, therefore reducing the wireless infrastructure cost. NEO also enables frequency reuse factor of 2 for greater capacity, using less spectrum. NEO DUO PrimeCarrier uniquely assures high-capacity consistency and service high availability.

To learn more about NEO, visit https://www.radwin.com/neo-series or join one of our Webinars listed at https://www.radwin.com/events/.

About RADWIN:

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN's solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN's solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

