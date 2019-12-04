RADxx Announces 3rd Annual Award Winners for Outstanding Leadership in Medical Imaging Informatics

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSNA -- RAD Women (#RADxx), a networking group for the advancement of women in imaging informatics, today announced the winners of the 3rd annual RADxx Awards. Winners and honorable mentions of the RADxx Trailblazer, Advocate, Champion, and Rising Star Awards were unveiled at a cocktail reception sponsored by Ambra Health during the annual RSNA conference. Over 365 individuals were in attendance to support the movement. The outstanding individuals who have helped to lead the way for women in medical imaging informatics are as follows.

RADxx Trailblazer: Charlene Tomaselli

Charlene is currently the Director of Medical Imaging Information Technology at Johns Hopkins Medicine. As the director of medical imaging information technology, Charlene manages a team that implements and supports all the radiology applications that are used in radiology for five hospitals and four freestanding imaging centers.

RADxx Advocate: Dr. Anant Madabhushi

Dr. Anant Madabhushi is Director of the Center for Computational Imaging and Personalized Diagnostics (CCIPD); F. Alex Nason Professor II , Department of Biomedical Engineering; and on faculty in the Departments of Pathology, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Urology, General Medical Sciences, and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Case Western Reserve University .

RADxx Champion: Dr. Agnieszka Solberg

Dr. Solberg is a Vascular and Interventional radiologist who passionately advocates for women, particularly women in radiology/informatics. Having served 14 years in the US Army, she continues to serve others by creating a group for over 3,000 women radiologists and providing them with valuable resources to navigate through the struggles of being a woman in a male-dominant field. Board-certified by the ABIM, ABNM, and ABR, she actively practices as an Interventional Radiologist and Clinical Assistant Professor at UND.

Rising Star: Dr. Michelle Bardis

As a former NASA electrical engineer at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Dr. Bardis is using her mathematical and programming skills to analyze a new type of data - medical images. Her signal processing skills are now being used to solve problems looking at matrices that represent anatomical data instead of space communication data. She plans to build her medical knowledge as a radiology resident and combines it with her technical skills for developing better tools for medical image analysis. She envisions that AI will transform radiology, and her eventual goal is to become a principal investigator and leader in this specialty.

"The level of talent among this year's RADxx nominations was truly inspiring. The RADxx movement is helping to make our profession more diverse and inclusive," said Dr. Geraldine McGinty, Co-Founder of RADxx.

The RADxx Awards recognize the achievements of women in the field of medical imaging informatics, as well as anyone— both men and women— who have supported the career advancement of women in medical imaging informatics. Informatics is a fast-growing discipline within healthcare as new technology and increased amounts of patient data converge. Applying that practice to medical imaging requires additional expertise that bridges the gap between patient care, physician workflow, imaging operations, and technology solutions. Award winners were selected by the RADxx executive committee from eligible submissions.

RADxx is an initiative sponsored by Ambra Health and founded in 2016 by industry leader Dr. Geraldine McGinty (@DrGMcGinty) to foster networking and mentorship opportunities for women leaders in radiology, informatics, and IT management of imaging systems. The RADxx Awards were launched three years ago at the annual RSNA conference and met with an overwhelming amount of highly qualified nominations The goal of the new RADxx Speakers Bureau, curated by the steering committee, is to promote more diversity in meeting and conference agendas. To become a member of RADxx, visit the resource center here.

RAD Women (#RADxx), is a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems. RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. RADxx kicked off with its first in-person gathering at the RSNA Conference in November 2016, and today, the broader RADxx community has grown to over 250 strong members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space. A speakers bureau is also available on the website to help promote women speakers on panels and at events. The organization hosts regular Tweet Chats, Webinars, and shares the latest news and insights to keep the community up to date. Learn more at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/.

