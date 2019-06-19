RADxx Launches New Speakers Bureau

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Women ( #RADxx ), a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems has today announced a new speakers bureau . RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder and ACR Chair, Dr. Geraldine McGinty.

The steering committee was inspired to create a list of quality speakers after noting a lack of women speakers at events across healthcare. One study, Trends in the Proportion of Female Speakers at Medical Conferences in the United States and in Canada, 2007 to 2017 , highlights that while the number of female speakers is on the rise, only about one-third of all speakers at medical conferences today are women. The goal of the new RADxx speakers bureau, curated by the committee, is to promote more diversity in meeting and conference agendas.

"Diverse representation in radiology is critical to effectively addressing the needs of our diverse patient population. Organizations should be thoughtful about this as they craft their agendas and panels," said Geraldine McGinty, MD, MBA, FACR, Chief Strategy and Contracting Officer, Weill Cornell Medicine Physician Organization.

The bureau celebrates its launch with 18 speakers including Nicole Saphier, MD, Director of Breast Imaging, MSK Monmouth and frequent health industry commentator, Carol Wu, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Diagnostic Radiology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Olga R. Brook, MD, Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, and Clinical Director of CT at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston. Speakers will present their own work and are not sponsored by Ambra Health. Members will be joining together to celebrate the launch of the bureau during the 2019 SIIM conference on June 26 from 7-9pm. This event is free to join for all SIIM19 attendees. Click here to RSVP .

Since its founding at the RSNA Conference in November 2016, RADxx has grown to over 200 strong members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. Follow the hashtag, #RADxx on Twitter to join in on the conversation.

About RADxx

RAD Women ( #RADxx ), is a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems. RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder and ACR Chair, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. RADxx kicked off with its first in-person gathering at the RSNA Conference in November 2016, and today, the broader RADxx community has grown to over 200 strong members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space. The organization also hosts regular Tweet Chats, Webinars, and shares the latest news and insights to keep the community up to date. Learn more at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/ .

