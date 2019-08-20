RADxx Opens Nominations for 3rd Annual Awards Program Recognizing Outstanding Leadership in Medical Imaging Informatics

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Women (#RADxx), a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems has announced that nominations for the annual RADxx Awards are now open. The RADxx Awards recognize the achievements of women in the field of medical imaging informatics, as well as anyone— both men and women— who have supported the career advancement of women in the industry.

The RADxx Awards were launched three years ago at the annual RSNA conference and met with an overwhelming amount of highly qualified nominations. The 2018 Award ceremony had over 250 guests in attendance and led to the formation of the new speakers bureau. The goal of the new RADxx speakers bureau, curated by the steering committee, is to promote more diversity in meeting and conference agendas.

The RADxx Awards will honor four outstanding individuals who have helped to lead the way or are emerging fresh voices in medical imaging informatics. The categories include:

RADxx Trailblazer: Recognizes a pioneering leader in informatics who has been in the field for at least 10 years.

RADxx Advocate: Open to both men and women who have helped support and further the advancement of women in imaging informatics.

RADxx Champion: The RADxx Champion Award recognizes individuals who have helped to sponsor the career development of women in medical imaging informatics.

RADxx Rising Star: Recognizes the next generation of women leaders in imaging informatics.

Those interested in applying may do so from now until November 15, 2019 at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/submissions19/. Eligible individuals could be physicians or work in the field in other roles such as administration or IT.

Award winners will be selected by the RADxx executive committee from eligible submissions. RADxx Award recipients will be announced at a cocktail reception during the RSNA 2019 annual conference in Chicago, IL.

"We can't believe the support RADxx has gained over the past three years. We look forward to seeing the outpouring of submissions from our community," said Geraldine McGinty MD, MBA, FACR, RADxx co-founder and Chief Strategy and Contracting Officer, Weill Cornell Medicine Physician Organization.

About RADxx

RAD Women (#RADxx), is a networking and mentorship group for women in radiology, informatics, and IT management of radiology systems. RADxx is an initiative supported by Ambra Health and led by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders including RADxx co-founder, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. RADxx kicked off with its first in-person gathering at the RSNA Conference in November 2016, and today, the broader RADxx community has grown to over 250 strong members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging. An annual awards ceremony is hosted each year recognizing leaders and advocates in the radiology and informatics space. A speakers bureau is also available on the website to help promote women speakers on panels and at events. The organization hosts regular Tweet Chats, Webinars, and shares the latest news and insights to keep the community up to date. Learn more at https://radxx.ambrahealth.com/.

